Socialist Melat Kiros Explains Why It’s Important to Elect More Immigrants From the ‘Global South’

Earlier this month, we introduced you to Melat Kiros, the Ethiopian-born Democratic Socialist who defeated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado's Democrat primary, proving that the DSA is not just a New York City phenomenon. Kiros has a law degree from Notre Dame and was fired from her law firm for publicly calling them out for not supporting Palestine after October 7.

Advertisement

Kiros will be on the ballot this November with Darializa Avila Chevalier, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's handpicked candidate for Congress and another DSA member. As a student, Chevalier founded CUAD, or Columbia University Apartheid Divest, an organization whose mission statement, posted on Instagram, included the total eradication of Western Civilization. That was the first time this editor had come across the DSA term "the Global South." CUAD posted, "We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized." To that end, the group sought "community and instruction from militants in the Global South."

The Global South is, essentially, everything except the United States, Europe, Japan, and Australia. It's not strictly geographical, though it includes countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia (including China), as well as parts of the Middle East.

Breitbart News caught up with Kiros, who explained that the DSA needs to immigrate more people from the Global South and get them into elected office.

Socialist Democrat Melat Kiros says America will stop exploiting the world if enough immigrants from the "global south" get into elected office



"There's a certain reckoning that we are going to have to have with the global world order as it exists today and the way that it… pic.twitter.com/8qrAsKu3B7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 20, 2026

The post continues:

… fundamentally will have to shift going forward. The responsibility that we have as Americans, the recognition that is going to be required of us—of the exploitative and extractive nature that we play on the global scale and the global stage is only going to be challenged if we are getting represented by people who understand that on a fundamental level. And that means getting more immigrants into office. That means getting more people who have heritage in the global south into office."

AND THERE IT IS…



Democrat nominee Melat Kiros admits the goal is to build a new world order through electing the third world: pic.twitter.com/W750LrJh3r — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 20, 2026

And they've already succeeded in taking political control of pockets of America.

In other words, this Communist piece of garbage wants to replace our Constitution al Republic, our Senate, our Judiciary with NON-AMERICANS who have NONE of OUR TRADITIONS OF AMERICAN FREEDOM! This is a TRAITOR and SEDITIONIST!! https://t.co/WhfboDYzwZ — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 20, 2026

So basically she’s calling for overthrowing the US government and its people by foreign socialists and communists.



Ain’t going to happen without a fight. — Wallyworld 🇺🇸 (@rustypeter) July 20, 2026

If they can get enough immigrants from the Global South into office, they can abolish the Senate and the Electoral College and prisons and borders.

So, she is pigeonholing the entire global south as communists. 😏 And basically telling the developed world that all your charity, loans and support for refugees is actually just extracting resources. And to continue to allow them in to our countries is suicidal. — Jarl Jensen (@JarlJensen) July 20, 2026

Ok? Except the immigrants are the ones actually exploiting American tax payers to an obscene degree, so miss me with the commie America bad rhetoric, hustler. — Kyllandra (@KyllandraFTW) July 20, 2026

Well, DENVER, you can be very proud of yourself. This is who you voted for and what you voted for. — garnie (@garnie) July 20, 2026

Advertisement

In other words, she wants people who don’t have AMERICA’s best interest in office to benefit other countries. This is a disqualifying statement for holding federal office and should be treated as such. — TheCommonSensei (@banthekoran) July 20, 2026

As a American I don't want to become like the southern countries,and the one's coming into America must not want to be like the county they came from because if it's so great why did they leave? I hate the idea of slow invasion because thats what she is promoting. — Juanita B 👀🇺🇸🕵️‍♀️ (@BaisdenJuanita) July 20, 2026

You mean Americans can't act on the best behalf of fellow Americans!? Immigrants not born in the US typically belong in their country of origin, in that political atmosphere, changing THEIR country. America is doing just fine, and is correcting after Democrat rule. — Dan Linderman (@lindyds) July 20, 2026

What is all this awful oppression they keep talking about? Who have we been exploiting exactly? We are one of the most if not THE MOST benevolent and generous country in the world. If you don't like us then leave and make YOUR OWN country better! — Robert B. Chernin (@rbchernin) July 20, 2026

These people are unable to govern their own countries, yet seek to dismantle our institutions and culture. — FrankLdR (@FrankLdR3) July 20, 2026

If these people were so brilliant, they should just make the third world as "great" as they think it could be



Instead of having to leech off the first world and the fruits of first world labour to make their third world "paradise" happen



Narcissistic talentless freeloaders — NJS (@notjohnsmith17) July 20, 2026

Advertisement

She wants to take the world we built, destroy it, and take it over. Just like the Somalis in Minneapolis. — Greg (@greg_orino) July 20, 2026

Democrats' goals are coming to fruition after decades of planning. — RookieUmpire (@RookieUmpire) July 20, 2026

How can these DSA clowns be sworn in to protect and defend the Constitution when their stated goal is to "fundamentally transform" the country by dismantling the Constitution?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.