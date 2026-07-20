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Socialist Melat Kiros Explains Why It’s Important to Elect More Immigrants From the ‘Global South’

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak

Earlier this month, we introduced you to Melat Kiros, the Ethiopian-born Democratic Socialist who defeated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado's Democrat primary, proving that the DSA is not just a New York City phenomenon. Kiros has a law degree from Notre Dame and was fired from her law firm for publicly calling them out for not supporting Palestine after October 7.

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Kiros will be on the ballot this November with Darializa Avila Chevalier, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's handpicked candidate for Congress and another DSA member. As a student, Chevalier founded CUAD, or Columbia University Apartheid Divest, an organization whose mission statement, posted on Instagram, included the total eradication of Western Civilization. That was the first time this editor had come across the DSA term "the Global South." CUAD posted, "We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized." To that end, the group sought "community and instruction from militants in the Global South."

The Global South is, essentially, everything except the United States, Europe, Japan, and Australia. It's not strictly geographical, though it includes countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia (including China), as well as parts of the Middle East.

Breitbart News caught up with Kiros, who explained that the DSA needs to immigrate more people from the Global South and get them into elected office.

The post continues:

… fundamentally will have to shift going forward. The responsibility that we have as Americans, the recognition that is going to be required of us—of the exploitative and extractive nature that we play on the global scale and the global stage is only going to be challenged if we are getting represented by people who understand that on a fundamental level. And that means getting more immigrants into office. That means getting more people who have  heritage in the global south into office."

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And they've already succeeded in taking political control of pockets of America.

If they can get enough immigrants from the Global South into office, they can abolish the Senate and the Electoral College and prisons and borders.

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How can these DSA clowns be sworn in to protect and defend the Constitution when their stated goal is to "fundamentally transform" the country by dismantling the Constitution?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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