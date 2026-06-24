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NY Congressional Nominee Founded Group Whose Goal Was Total Eradication of Western Civilization

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It's too late to do anything about it now, as Darializa Avila Chevalier, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's handpicked candidate for Congress, won her primary election on Tuesday night, as did all of the Democratic Socialists running for Congress in New York City. Chevalier, who was part of an October 8 rally celebrating the terrorist slaughter of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of another 250, turns out also to be the founder of CUAD, or Columbia University Apartheid Divest. The group not only held campus protests and encampments to force the university to divest from Israel, but it also published a manifesto outlining its larger goal of the total eradication of Western civilization. "Our Intifada is an internationalist one — we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people," reads CUAD's mission statement. "We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized." To that end, the group sought "community and instruction from militants in the Global South."

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New York's 13th Congressional District is one of the most heavily Democratic districts in the United States, so Chevalier is all but guaranteed to be sworn in as a U.S. congresswoman next year.

The intentions aren't new, but as Sen. Chris Murphy said, the Democrats are getting more "bold."

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Is she going to take an oath to protect and uphold the Constitution of a country whose consciousness is ingrained in fascism?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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