NY Congressional Nominee Founded Group Whose Goal Was Total Eradication of Western Civilization

It's too late to do anything about it now, as Darializa Avila Chevalier, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's handpicked candidate for Congress, won her primary election on Tuesday night, as did all of the Democratic Socialists running for Congress in New York City. Chevalier, who was part of an October 8 rally celebrating the terrorist slaughter of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of another 250, turns out also to be the founder of CUAD, or Columbia University Apartheid Divest. The group not only held campus protests and encampments to force the university to divest from Israel, but it also published a manifesto outlining its larger goal of the total eradication of Western civilization. "Our Intifada is an internationalist one — we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people," reads CUAD's mission statement. "We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized." To that end, the group sought "community and instruction from militants in the Global South."

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NY-13 nominee Daraliza Avila Chevalier is a founder of CUAD. The org's stated goal?



"Eradication of Western civilization" pic.twitter.com/oJGNd3dSr2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2026

New York's 13th Congressional District is one of the most heavily Democratic districts in the United States, so Chevalier is all but guaranteed to be sworn in as a U.S. congresswoman next year.

Daraliza Avila Chevalier is a founder of CUAD.



The organization’s stated intentions is to “undermine and eradicate America,” through the use of “violence in America.”



She’s now the Democrat nominee for NY-13. pic.twitter.com/hbODHdEkHr — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 24, 2026

I mean, if this is accurate this would be adequate grounds for Congress not to seat her. https://t.co/lDXGKiax9U — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 24, 2026

That’s what I’m saying.



They could legitimately say that they are lying when they take the Oath of Office.



Just kick them out. https://t.co/nzhYugeNQM — RBe (@RBPundit) June 24, 2026

At least the Democrat Party is becoming more open about their intentions. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 24, 2026

The intentions aren't new, but as Sen. Chris Murphy said, the Democrats are getting more "bold."

So after being defeated on their platform of race victimhood, identity politics, transgenderism and climate change the Democratic Party moved straight on to a platform of destroying western civilization, class warfare, abolishing prison and Stalin and Mao levels of communism. — Captain Helix (@captainhelix) June 24, 2026

"Global south" means the hordes of violent criminals they imported through the Democrats' open border to terrorize Americans and legal immigrants.



They're waging a violent war of crime and cartel terror against us.



We need to fight back accordingly. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) June 24, 2026

They keep getting worse and worse. Each new face that emerges from that side gets more and more ridiculous and radical. There is no bottom. — Steven Smith-Tankersley 🇺🇸 (@StevenTank40953) June 24, 2026

@SpeakerJohnson you cannot seat this individual if she wins the election. She clearly cannot take the oath to serve honestly. — LynnhavenMan (@LynnhavenMan) June 24, 2026

So what agency or legal entity is going to use this information to 1. Remove her from “office” 2. Remove her from the country for infiltrating a government she wants to dismantle, she is a threat, and 3. Make it so that countless other USA hating and non Americans can’t “run” 🤡 — doncic77 (@doncic77mavs) June 24, 2026

Their intentions are clear and should not be ignored. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) June 24, 2026

This isn’t politics anymore, it’s a death cult with better campaign signage. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) June 24, 2026

Why are these invaders allowed to hold office ? — 🇺🇸Proud American🇮🇹 (@GioMAGA2024) June 24, 2026

How is it legal for all of these people who are openly stating they hate America and want to eradicate our way of life to even run for office? How can they swear to uphold a Constitution they seek to dismantle or work for people they clearly hate? — Somnibus (@Somnibus6) June 24, 2026

It's a federal crime to hold office if you advocate to overthrow our system of government or if you are affiliated with or support any group who does. It's federal law, look it up. So ask yourself why they are being ALLOWED to break federal law and infiltrate our government? — The Old Man in the Woods (@jimmill08872837) June 24, 2026

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Is she going to take an oath to protect and uphold the Constitution of a country whose consciousness is ingrained in fascism?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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