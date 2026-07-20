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Irony Detectors EXPLODE After Reports About the Only Civilian Injured by Anti-ICE Bomber in NYC

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on July 20, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we told you Monday morning, a man set off an explosive device outside a federal building in Manhattan. The building houses several federal agencies, including New York offices for ICE and the FBI. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tried to downplay what actually happened

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The man arrested for the attack is reportedly an anti-ICE protester.

This is where it gets ironic, because here's more about the one civilian who was injured in the attack. 

You can't make this stuff up:

A man described as an "anti-government extremist" set off an "incendiary device" to set a fire outside a Manhattan federal building that houses an immigration court, the FBI said, leaving three with minor injuries.

[...]

Arrabaca "is an anti-American, anti-government extremist," Barnacle said.

After Arrabaca's arrest "he did say he was targeting the building and he was OK if he hurt or killed people going in and out of the building, whether they were federal employees or civilians," Barnacle said.

Two government employees and one civilian suffered minor injuries, Barnacle said, noting that the civilian victim was an immigrant there for an immigration hearing.

Hoo boy!

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Irony detectors are exploding everywhere. 

Way to go, lefties and commies!

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI ICE NEW YORK

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