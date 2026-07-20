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Mayor Mamdani's Statement on Attack 'Outside 26 Federal Plaza' Has Glaring Omissions

Doug P. | 1:42 PM on July 20, 2026
meme

As we told you earlier, a terrorist was arrested after setting off an explosion outside a federal building in Manhattan. The building houses many federal government agencies, including the New York field offices of ICE and the FBI. An anti-ICE sign was also found on the scene. 

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It's no mystery why that happened. 

However, Mayor Zohran Mamdani's post about "what occurred" is short on some relevant information. 

Mamdani would like everybody to join him in being totally baffled about where and why this happened. 

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Mamdani didn't want to be more specific about what's at that location, or anything else for that matter.

Yes he does, but don't take our word for it. 

Mamdani wants to defund the police and ICE, and now wants us to believe that he's incredibly troubled by what happened today. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI ICE NEW YORK TERRORISM

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