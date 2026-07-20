Mayor Mamdani's Statement on Attack 'Outside 26 Federal Plaza' Has Glaring Omissions

As we told you earlier, a terrorist was arrested after setting off an explosion outside a federal building in Manhattan. The building houses many federal government agencies, including the New York field offices of ICE and the FBI. An anti-ICE sign was also found on the scene.

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NOW: Moment of EXPLOSION that went off outside of the 26 Federal Plaza in NYC around 8:30am this morning, with Immigration agents and FBI Rushing out guns drawn and FPS apprehending the suspect. Sidewalk has been shut down and building evacuated.



NYPD on scene confirmed it was… pic.twitter.com/HcGg0Unj2a — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 20, 2026

#BREAKING: New footage shows anti-ICE activist set fire outside immigration court in NYC. pic.twitter.com/5QncPG0KMD — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) July 20, 2026

It's no mystery why that happened.

Domestic terrorist. Enflamed by anti-ICE rhetoric of the left. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 20, 2026

However, Mayor Zohran Mamdani's post about "what occurred" is short on some relevant information.

What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing. I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody. My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation.



Our administration will continue to ensure that… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 20, 2026

Mamdani would like everybody to join him in being totally baffled about where and why this happened.

Sure, sure. Here you are, openly inciting the nutjobs who go around planting bombs outside federal buildings that house ICE and DHS offices. pic.twitter.com/t2dL3Zq6BH — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 20, 2026

What's at 26 Federal Plaza? https://t.co/FyJugiD7nA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2026

Doesn’t say what occurred. Doesn’t name the perpetrators.



That’s purposeful. https://t.co/uNbw69IjUH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2026

Mamdani didn't want to be more specific about what's at that location, or anything else for that matter.

You want to defund the police.



Sit all the way down. https://t.co/uNbw69IjUH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2026

Yes he does, but don't take our word for it.

No, we want to defund the police. https://t.co/XJgIKNWnFy — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 8, 2020

Mamdani wants to defund the police and ICE, and now wants us to believe that he's incredibly troubled by what happened today.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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