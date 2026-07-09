Zohran Mamdani Calls to Abolish ICE After Illegal Shot While Trying to Run Over Agent

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Bill Kristol found it "telling" that DHS was stonewalling and trying to cover up the fatal shooting of "an unarmed family man driving to work." Never mind that there were already two investigations underway: one led by the DHS Office of the Inspector General looking into the ICE-involved shooting, and one by FBI Houston into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Kristol left out the part that the unarmed family man was an illegal immigrant from Mexico and tried to run over an ICE agent.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has inserted himself into the incident and isn't just calling for an investigation. He's calling for ICE to be abolished.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo called Houston home for 35 years. On Tuesday, an ICE agent shot and killed him. His family learned of his death from a video before anyone bothered to knock on their door.



New York City stands with the Salgado family in demanding a full, independent… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 9, 2026

The post continues:

… investigation and real accountability. To the Salgado family and any immigrant family in this city living in fear: we grieve with you and we will continue to stand beside you in the pursuit of justice. Abolish ICE.

Why does Mamdani insist on a full, independent investigation into the incident when he just wants to abolish ICE? We guess "real accountability" doesn't include the accountability of the illegal who tried to run over an ICE agent after a traffic stop.

So glad you are making the official position of the Democrat party to abolish ICE. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2026

Zohran,



All you have to do to not be shot by a federal agent...



...is not attempt to MURDER THEM WITH YOUR VEHICLE



Hope that helps. pic.twitter.com/uqKnP7qaZz — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 9, 2026

He lived in the USA illegally for 35 years, never pursued citizenship, then attacked a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Sad outcome, but it was totally avoidable, by him. — Tom (@BoreGuru) July 9, 2026

I'm going to enter another country illegally and live for 35 years, take advantage of their social programs, build a life there illegally, and the moment I might get arrested I will attempt to run over an officer of the law. Please feel sorry for me. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 9, 2026

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo broke the law for 35 years and tried to run over law enforcement. Fixed it for you. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) July 9, 2026

He tried to run them over. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 9, 2026

Don't try to run over federal agents and they won't shoot you, it's really not that hard. — Jack Lee (@RogueMonkey01) July 9, 2026

Abolish people hitting ICE agents with their vehicles — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 9, 2026

I've called Houston home for 42 years. And I'd prefer we not have illegal aliens here who try to run over officers with their car. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 9, 2026

Why are you commenting on an incident in Houston? — Holden (@Holden114) July 9, 2026

When you attempt to kill law enforcement it will end badly for you. If you’re an illegal in America for multiple decades go the fuck home - you will be found and you will be removed. — Z (@insatiablevine) July 9, 2026

Democrats need to stop encouraging these immigrants to fight with ICE and try to get away and just tell them to cooperate. It could save their lives. But you don't care about that. You don't care about the lives of these people. You care about making ICE look bad. — MAGA Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 AMERICA FIRST (@LorrieAnn25) July 9, 2026

Calling Houston home doesn’t make you a citizen. He disrespected our nation for 35 years and then tried to run over law enforcement officers when they had to try to physically remove him because he refused to leave on his own accord. Gtfo. Go fix Uganda and Mexico! — Indy Cat 2000 (@TheFinalBot1) July 9, 2026

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Abolishing ICE would be the end of us. Are you literally out of your mind?



Nobody is living in "fear" unless they commit crimes. One crime is entering a country (ANY country) illegally.



ICE stays. — Paradigm Gauge (@ParadigmGauge) July 9, 2026

We know that abolishing ICE is the position of the Democratic Socialists. Since Mamdani and Rep. Ro Khanna seem to be lobbying to become the face of the Democratic Party, is that the official party position? Abolish ICE and leave the millions who are in our country illegally alone?

Why did an ICE agent shoot and kill him, Mr. Mayor? You didn't mention it.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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