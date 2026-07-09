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Zohran Mamdani Calls to Abolish ICE After Illegal Shot While Trying to Run Over Agent

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 09, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Bill Kristol found it "telling" that DHS was stonewalling and trying to cover up the fatal shooting of "an unarmed family man driving to work." Never mind that there were already two investigations underway: one led by the DHS Office of the Inspector General looking into the ICE-involved shooting, and one by FBI Houston into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Kristol left out the part that the unarmed family man was an illegal immigrant from Mexico and tried to run over an ICE agent.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has inserted himself into the incident and isn't just calling for an investigation. He's calling for ICE to be abolished.

The post continues:

… investigation and real accountability. To the Salgado family and any immigrant family in this city living in fear: we grieve with you and we will continue to stand beside you in the pursuit of justice.

Abolish ICE.

Why does Mamdani insist on a full, independent investigation into the incident when he just wants to abolish ICE? We guess "real accountability" doesn't include the accountability of the illegal who tried to run over an ICE agent after a traffic stop.

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We know that abolishing ICE is the position of the Democratic Socialists. Since Mamdani and Rep. Ro Khanna seem to be lobbying to become the face of the Democratic Party, is that the official party position? Abolish ICE and leave the millions who are in our country illegally alone? 

Why did an ICE agent shoot and kill him, Mr. Mayor? You didn't mention it.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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