Breaking: Graham Platner Says He's Suspending Campaign Operations
Platner Campaign's 'Listen to Us' Survey Left Wide Open — Public Turns It...
Matt Stoller Digs In: ‘It’s Not a Nazi Tattoo and You Know That’
'We Were Sold a Character Arc': MSNOW Pundit Molly Jong-Fast Admits Media Bought...
John Fetterman Gives the WaPo a MUCH More Accurate Headline About Graham Platner's...
Amanda Litman Praises Michelle Goldberg’s Platner Apologia: ‘Everyone Made Mistakes Here’
Pundit Notes That GOP Isn’t Calling for Ken Paxton to Drop Out Despite...
VIP
Why This American Mom Chose Norway and Erling Haaland as Her New World...
Nick Searcy Spotted the Only Unforgivable Sin Cory Booker Isn't Willing to Overlook...
Ryan Grim, Drop Site News Report That Graham Platner's Victim Was Sort of...
Move Over for Do-Over?: Dem on CSPAN Says Platner Is ‘Obstructing’ a Fair...
Sarcastic 'Sorry, Not Sorry': MN Mayor Mocks Backlash After Ditching America's Birthday fo...
Chris Rufo's Latest Report on Gavin Newsom's California May Be the Most Stomach-Turning...
Trump Jr. Caught Something Insane at the Charlie Kirk Murder Trial

Bill Kristol Has Hot Take on Unarmed Family Man Shot by ICE While Driving to Work

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 08, 2026
imgflip

You'd think something like this would make national headlines. An unarmed family man was just driving to work when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent, and now his family is calling for an independent inquiry.

Advertisement

ABC News did pick up the story. 

Armando Garcia reports that this is the second ICE-involved shooting in less than a week:

ICE alleged in a statement that its officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Lorenzo Salgado Araujo around 6:50 a.m. Araujo is allegedly undocumented and didn't follow verbal commands, according to ICE.

The agency alleged that Araujo "weaponized his vehicle" and tried to run over an officer during the stop, prompting the officer to fire their weapon "in self-defense."

Six days ago, an ICE officer discharged his weapon after the agency alleged a suspect "weaponized his car" and fled in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The suspect in that incident has not been found.

ABC News made sure to put quotation marks around "weaponized his vehicle" and "in self-defense."

Let's go to another source:

Recommended

Platner Campaign's 'Listen to Us' Survey Left Wide Open — Public Turns It Into a Savage Troll Fest
justmindy
Advertisement

And Kristol seems to think that it's telling that ICE has "no interest in the facts coming to light." For someone with an interest in the facts, Kristol certainly left out a lot of them in his post. Edgar Sandoval of The New York Times added that "details of the encounter remain unclear."

The fatal shooting is part of a growing number of violent interactions between people in cars and federal agents.

More than 20 people have been shot since September, nearly all of them in their cars, and some of them fatally. Federal officials have said in most cases that the actions were justified because the vehicles had been “weaponized” and the agents’ lives were in danger.

Kristol says it seems telling that DHS seems to be in full cover-up mode, when it released a statement:

Advertisement

The post continues:

… From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense.

 The driver was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. The driver was transported to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries. DHS-OIG is leading an investigation into the agent-involved shooting. FBI Houston is leading an investigation into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available.

Advertisement

There are already two investigations into the incident … one into the death of the illegal immigrant and one into the attempt to run over an ICE agent. Seems telling that Kristol would leave that out.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Platner Campaign's 'Listen to Us' Survey Left Wide Open — Public Turns It Into a Savage Troll Fest
justmindy
Chris Rufo's Latest Report on Gavin Newsom's California May Be the Most Stomach-Turning Yet
Grateful Calvin
Matt Stoller Digs In: ‘It’s Not a Nazi Tattoo and You Know That’
Brett T.
John Fetterman Gives the WaPo a MUCH More Accurate Headline About Graham Platner's Dem Endorsement Power
Doug P.
'We Were Sold a Character Arc': MSNOW Pundit Molly Jong-Fast Admits Media Bought the Reformed Nazi Story
justmindy
Breaking: Graham Platner Says He's Suspending Campaign Operations
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Platner Campaign's 'Listen to Us' Survey Left Wide Open — Public Turns It Into a Savage Troll Fest justmindy
Advertisement