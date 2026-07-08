Bill Kristol Has Hot Take on Unarmed Family Man Shot by ICE While Driving to Work

You'd think something like this would make national headlines. An unarmed family man was just driving to work when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent, and now his family is calling for an independent inquiry.

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Seems telling:



The family of the unarmed family man driving to work and fatally shot by an ICE agent calls for an independent inquiry.



And ICE and DHS seem to be in full stonewall and coverup mode, with no interest in the facts coming to light.



https://t.co/rYOH0oRgXP — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 8, 2026

ABC News did pick up the story.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers shot and killed a Mexican national during an incident in Houston on Tuesday, the agency said.https://t.co/wRE3A8Tjz1 — ABC News (@ABC) July 7, 2026

Armando Garcia reports that this is the second ICE-involved shooting in less than a week:

ICE alleged in a statement that its officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Lorenzo Salgado Araujo around 6:50 a.m. Araujo is allegedly undocumented and didn't follow verbal commands, according to ICE. The agency alleged that Araujo "weaponized his vehicle" and tried to run over an officer during the stop, prompting the officer to fire their weapon "in self-defense." … Six days ago, an ICE officer discharged his weapon after the agency alleged a suspect "weaponized his car" and fled in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The suspect in that incident has not been found.

ABC News made sure to put quotation marks around "weaponized his vehicle" and "in self-defense."

Let's go to another source:

🚨 An illegal alien in Houston ran over an ICE agent during a chase and was shot.



CPR was reportedly performed on him while rushing him to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/TWDC9gPxjd — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 7, 2026

ICE agents shot an illegal alien suspect in Houston after he ran over an agent.



CPR was being performed on him when the ambulance arrived.



His family is now reporting that he has died. https://t.co/br8Zsh7nvQ pic.twitter.com/ExdeRjq9wM — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 7, 2026

And Kristol seems to think that it's telling that ICE has "no interest in the facts coming to light." For someone with an interest in the facts, Kristol certainly left out a lot of them in his post. Edgar Sandoval of The New York Times added that "details of the encounter remain unclear."

The fatal shooting is part of a growing number of violent interactions between people in cars and federal agents. More than 20 people have been shot since September, nearly all of them in their cars, and some of them fatally. Federal officials have said in most cases that the actions were justified because the vehicles had been “weaponized” and the agents’ lives were in danger.

Kristol says it seems telling that DHS seems to be in full cover-up mode, when it released a statement:

On July 7, 2026, at approximately 6:50 AM CT, ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien. The driver of the vehicle, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo—an illegal alien from Mexico—attempted to evade arrest.… https://t.co/2TWG3GuOr9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 7, 2026

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The post continues:

… From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense. The driver was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. The driver was transported to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries. DHS-OIG is leading an investigation into the agent-involved shooting. FBI Houston is leading an investigation into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available.

It should be investigated. There are reports that the man used his car as a weapon and tried to run over people at a traffic stop. Cars can be used as deadly weapons. — Everett Anderson (@AndersonEv37024) July 8, 2026

Trying to run over law enforcement with your car isn’t exactly an “unarmed” man. — Big Dog (@sleeepydogz) July 8, 2026

The story that you tell leaves out the most important part. You know, the part where the illegal tried to run over an ICE agents. Tell the truth. — SavageBot (@SavageBot14) July 8, 2026

The headline should read "ICE officer fatally shoots illegal alien attempting to run him over." — Keith Wingo _KorpioProd_ (@KorpioProd) July 7, 2026

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I know a great way to avoid getting shot…. don’t commit crimes and when you do, don’t run or try to harm the law enforcement attempting to stop you. — A Bit Salty (@ABitSalty365) July 8, 2026

Ramming an law enforcement vehicle and trying to run over an agent isn't a 'traffic stop gone wrong'—it's assault with a deadly weapon. — Code Zero (@ZeroCode4523) July 8, 2026

Illegal aliens aren’t allowed to be here and they’re definitely not allowed to run over ICE agents. Very important context! — ICElationist (@ICElationist) July 8, 2026

There are already two investigations into the incident … one into the death of the illegal immigrant and one into the attempt to run over an ICE agent. Seems telling that Kristol would leave that out.

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