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Madison Is Paying Overtime to Keep CRAZ, the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone, Blocked Off

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 30, 2026
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As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Black Lives Matter agitators and their allies have blocked off the intersection in Madison, Wisconsin, where career criminal Corey Ruiz was shot by police after he pulled a knife and tried stabbing the officers. They've put up barricades as well as boards with nails to puncture the tires of anyone who would dare disturb their protest encampment. The occupied intersection is known as CRAZ: the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone. As we noted, the city has even lent a hand, parking salt trucks at the entrance to Willy Street, which has now become a memorial to Ruiz.

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This reporter was denied an interview with Madison's mayor, who wants to resolve the situation peacefully while still honoring Ruiz, but she did get to talk to a man who says that city workers are being paid overtime to park those salt trucks.

"… leadership let them."

Enough people were shot to death that Seattle's mayor finally moved in the heavy equipment to tear down the barriers.

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The city is providing garbage pickup.

Who, exactly, is authorized to check IDs and allow people in and out of the autonomous zone? Are they enforcing it with guns as they did in Seattle?

There are plenty of laws and city ordinances that forbid it.

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The frontrunner in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race, a Socialist Democrat, has already visited the site and declared Ruiz's shooting to be an "execution." She's also on record numerous times calling to defund the police.

Here's former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker:

The mob is going to hold the block hostage until the police officer who shot Ruiz is arrested and charged … unless someone in charge decides to actually do something about it.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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