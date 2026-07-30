Madison Is Paying Overtime to Keep CRAZ, the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone, Blocked Off

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Black Lives Matter agitators and their allies have blocked off the intersection in Madison, Wisconsin, where career criminal Corey Ruiz was shot by police after he pulled a knife and tried stabbing the officers. They've put up barricades as well as boards with nails to puncture the tires of anyone who would dare disturb their protest encampment. The occupied intersection is known as CRAZ: the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone. As we noted, the city has even lent a hand, parking salt trucks at the entrance to Willy Street, which has now become a memorial to Ruiz.

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This reporter was denied an interview with Madison's mayor, who wants to resolve the situation peacefully while still honoring Ruiz, but she did get to talk to a man who says that city workers are being paid overtime to park those salt trucks.

Far-left extremists in Madison, Wisc. have erected an autonomous zone with check points and booby traps in memory of violent thug and deadbeat dad Corey Ruiz.



The far-left have done this type of public occupation in multiple cities like Minneapolis and Seattle. Local left-wing… pic.twitter.com/qGb3K4khCE — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2026

"… leadership let them."

The city is “honoring Cory”. The fucking guy tried to murder a police officer with a knife. What in the actual fuck is wrong with these people? — Jimmy (@jimmy2_thymes) July 30, 2026

Madison didn't get the memo: we're not doing this, anymore. #Madison — Wendy "Won't Get Fooled Again" (@wendyblazer65) July 30, 2026

Remember CHOP/CHAZ in Seattle a few years back. We all know how this ends. — Eric J Graham (@realEricJGraham) July 30, 2026

Enough people were shot to death that Seattle's mayor finally moved in the heavy equipment to tear down the barriers.

This is only enabled by a willing local government and police. That's a fact. — AtomicDog602 (@AtomicDog602) July 30, 2026

If they are truly autonomous they wouldn't mind having the power and water cut, then. — Sparlock (@SparlockLives) July 30, 2026

The city is providing garbage pickup.

The city is lending garbage trucks for barricades and setting up porta pottys for support. pic.twitter.com/hlTqUncyh1 — RandyLeahy (@_RandyLeahy_) July 30, 2026

I could clear it in 20 minutes with a rental John Deer 750. — Ryan (@ryan_shoots) July 30, 2026

Lunatics running the asylum in The People's Republic of Madison! — Chuck Buhr (@chuck_buhr) July 30, 2026

Liberal white females are the greatest danger to our Republic. Suicidal empathy is going to destroy them and the are going to take the rest of the country down with them. — S. Suppertime (@SalSuppertime) July 30, 2026

Good for them, Madison is a liberal paradise, they deserve everything they are allowing to happen. — marc berman (@Marjar100) July 30, 2026

Who, exactly, is authorized to check IDs and allow people in and out of the autonomous zone? Are they enforcing it with guns as they did in Seattle?

This is out of hand. Time to get serious with these terrorists too — Joe Petrucce (@ajpjr33) July 30, 2026

What gives them the right to do that? Is there a law that allows it? — Derek Michaels (@DerekMichaels3) July 30, 2026

There are plenty of laws and city ordinances that forbid it.

"Honoring Corey"? What a disgrace. Hopefully this opens some eyes before the primaries. — Support Your Local Sheriff (@DayByDay085) July 30, 2026

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The frontrunner in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race, a Socialist Democrat, has already visited the site and declared Ruiz's shooting to be an "execution." She's also on record numerous times calling to defund the police.

Here's former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker:

The mob shouldn’t be able to make the rules in a republic. But this is what you get when democratic socialists are in charge. https://t.co/RwMhV6Tbr6 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 30, 2026

The mob is going to hold the block hostage until the police officer who shot Ruiz is arrested and charged … unless someone in charge decides to actually do something about it.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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