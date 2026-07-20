Let's Flash Back to When Democracy-Saving Lib Celebs Tried to Change the 2016...
'Get ALL of This': Marco Rubio Goes FULL RUBIO on CODE PINK Nutbags...
Elizabeth Warren Puts Her Flawless Political Instincts Back to Work With MI Senate...
They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us...
VIP
The Merch Tent at a Sanders/AOC Rally in My State Was Bernie-Style Anti-Capitalism...
Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question...
Zohran Mamdani's Attempt to Take Credit for World Cup Tournament Success Hit a...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
High-Water Marx? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Progressive Corbin Trent Who Says Socialism...
Blow-By-Blow: Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Want to Go One-On-One With Male Members...
Crass Media: Minnesota Star Tribune Columnist Cheers Tim Walz for Pardoning Illegal Alien...
Accent Precedent: It Turns Out That AOC's Duplicitous Dialects Are a Die-Hard Democrat...
Celebrate! Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Welcome Baby Boy
El-Sayed’s Revealing Dodge: Tapper Presses Him on Ayatollah, He Cites Mourning in Michigan

NYC Chaos: Suspect Deploys Incendiary Device Outside Federal Building; Arrest Made (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on July 20, 2026
Townhall Media

In a startling incident captured on video this morning, an armed individual set off an explosion outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, home to New York’s ICE field office, immigration courts, and other federal agencies. Eyewitness footage shows a massive plume of smoke billowing from the scene around 8:30 AM, with federal agents and NYPD rushing out, guns drawn, as the sidewalk was quickly shut down and the building evacuated.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... a shooting and explosive device, suspect is apprehended. Video by Cristina Panagi | Licensing @FreedomNTV

More from Fox News: 

Post continues:

... firearm" in relation to this event, but couldn't confirm if it was found on the suspect.

This is developing; we'll keep you posted.

###

===========================================================

Related:

They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us How We Know (Hint: BURN BAGS)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question in Smug Ask About Illegals Voting

BACKLASH: X Takes Mark Ruffalo to Task for Shaming Elon Musk With Lame Cartoon of Him Starving Africans

Worst. OnlyFans. EVER. --> TX Dem Offers to Share Her Explosive Diarrhea Story for Money, Tries DELETING

Mark Warner's FACE After ABC's Jon Karl Corrects Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS Perfection (WATCH)

Cops Tried to Edit THIS Part Out of Sunny Hostin's DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM Incident With Her Son and WOW

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FBI FIREARMS ICE TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Get ALL of This': Marco Rubio Goes FULL RUBIO on CODE PINK Nutbags Demanding Ceasefire and LOL (WATCH)
Sam J.
They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us How We Know (Hint: BURN BAGS)
Sam J.
Let's Flash Back to When Democracy-Saving Lib Celebs Tried to Change the 2016 Election Results
Doug P.
Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question in Smug Ask About Illegals Voting
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Puts Her Flawless Political Instincts Back to Work With MI Senate Endorsement
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement