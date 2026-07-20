NYC Chaos: Suspect Deploys Incendiary Device Outside Federal Building; Arrest Made (WATCH)

In a startling incident captured on video this morning, an armed individual set off an explosion outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, home to New York’s ICE field office, immigration courts, and other federal agencies. Eyewitness footage shows a massive plume of smoke billowing from the scene around 8:30 AM, with federal agents and NYPD rushing out, guns drawn, as the sidewalk was quickly shut down and the building evacuated.

Advertisement

NOW: Moment of EXPLOSION that went off outside of the 26 Federal Plaza in NYC around 8:30am this morning, with Immigration agents and FBI Rushing out guns drawn and FPS apprehending the suspect. Sidewalk has been shut down and building evacuated.



NYPD on scene confirmed it was… pic.twitter.com/HcGg0Unj2a — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 20, 2026

Post continues:

... a shooting and explosive device, suspect is apprehended. Video by Cristina Panagi | Licensing @FreedomNTV

More from Fox News:

FBI statement to @FoxNews:



"This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident."



NYPD tells FOX there was a "found… https://t.co/bUdDbryRxC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 20, 2026

Post continues:

... firearm" in relation to this event, but couldn't confirm if it was found on the suspect.

This is developing; we'll keep you posted.

###

===========================================================

Related:

They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us How We Know (Hint: BURN BAGS)

Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question in Smug Ask About Illegals Voting

BACKLASH: X Takes Mark Ruffalo to Task for Shaming Elon Musk With Lame Cartoon of Him Starving Africans

Worst. OnlyFans. EVER. --> TX Dem Offers to Share Her Explosive Diarrhea Story for Money, Tries DELETING

Mark Warner's FACE After ABC's Jon Karl Corrects Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS Perfection (WATCH)

Cops Tried to Edit THIS Part Out of Sunny Hostin's DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM Incident With Her Son and WOW

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.