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Cops Tried to Edit THIS Part Out of Sunny Hostin's DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM Incident With Her Son and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on July 19, 2026
ABC

As Twitchy readers know, Sunny Hostin's son ran into a 'nobody is above the law' incident in which The View host insisted her son WAS above the law.

Welp, it sounds like there was even more to that altercation ... so much more.

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And none of it's any good.

In this fresh bodycam footage from her 24-year-old Harvard grad son’s trespassing stop on Metro-North tracks, the former federal prosecutor and professional privilege-shamer (say that five times fast) can be heard calling the kids her son tutors “stupid a** kids.” 

No, really.

Police even tried to scrub that delightful line from the video, but the internet somehow always manages to get the unedited cut.

WATCH:

Post continues:

... HIS MOMMY over a ticket.. LOL 

Last October, this race-baiting Sunny Hostin said she took her son to the Police Station when she moved to WESTCHESTER to say, “This is MY SON, do not stop him, do not HARASS HIM.” She immediately tried to play the “Do you know who I am?” card. 

All of this to get out of a TICKET. BTW they live in Purchase, NY which I’ve spent a lot of time in.. it’s about the safest neighborhood there is and they have NEVER had a black person shot by a white police officer in their ENTIRE HISTORY.. just so you know… for the record. He was stopped not too far away in SAFE New Rochelle. 

Incredibly, her “HARVARD GRAD” genius couldn’t read the signs to tell him to stay off the tracks.

So he lives off his mommy’s “The View” money, which is paid to indoctrinate housewives, and her husband had a multi-million dollar insurance fraud lawsuit against him in 2024.

Nothing says “do as I say, not as I do” quite like pulling the “I’m a TV star and my kid went to Harvard” card over a simple ticket while trashing the very children your son is supposed to be teaching.

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Sam J.
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And then editing out the part where you trash kids who need tutoring.

Stay classy, Sunny.

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EDUCATION HARVARD UNIVERSITY SUNNY HOSTIN VIDEO DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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Check OUT Maine Dem Ashley Webb's BATS**T Social Media (Oddly Enough, It's Not Worse Than Platner's) Sam J.
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