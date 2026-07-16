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TEE-HEE! Chuck Schumer's Reaction When Reporter Asks Him About Farting on the Floor Is EVERYTHING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on July 16, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In case you missed it, there's a clip from the Senate floor that has left Chuck Schumer the target of widespread mockery this week. 

You might know the clip we're talking about ... when he farted on the Senate floor?

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SERIOUSLY.

What makes this even funnier is the flatulence occurred as Schumer was speaking critically about political opponents, prompting a flood of jokes, memes, and puns. 

And, apparently the media asking Schumer about the incident itself ... 

Watch how he responds:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *breathes* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Make sure your sound is on:

Now, that would have been funny.

That would have been awesome ...

We are indeed a silly people around these here parts.

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*shakes fist*

Fart wins.

Hey, there you go ... WINNING!

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2026 ELECTIONS CHUCK SCHUMER SENATE

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