TEE-HEE! Chuck Schumer's Reaction When Reporter Asks Him About Farting on the Floor Is EVERYTHING (Watch)

In case you missed it, there's a clip from the Senate floor that has left Chuck Schumer the target of widespread mockery this week.

You might know the clip we're talking about ... when he farted on the Senate floor?

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SERIOUSLY.

What makes this even funnier is the flatulence occurred as Schumer was speaking critically about political opponents, prompting a flood of jokes, memes, and puns.

And, apparently the media asking Schumer about the incident itself ...

Watch how he responds:

😅 Sen. Chuck Schumer was silent when @jacob_wass asked him about farting on the Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/qPMsAzA9Bb — TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *breathes* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Make sure your sound is on:

I was a little disgusted by his reply to the question... pic.twitter.com/v6yYUMH8Xi — Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) July 16, 2026

He should have said “pull my finger” — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) July 16, 2026

Now, that would have been funny.

Live Look at Chucky's Answer pic.twitter.com/KotMB2dRaz — Mike Metcalf also known as Luigi from Little Italy (@NYMikeMetcalf) July 16, 2026

That would have been awesome ...

We are indeed a silly people around these here parts.

*shakes fist*

The fart already made a statement. It will not be silenced! — DayofChris (@DayofChris) July 16, 2026

Fart wins.

Chuck passed something on the floor for once! — Brian Smith (@Bcove4Life) July 16, 2026

Hey, there you go ... WINNING!

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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