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Harvard Dolt Proposes Cutting a Deal With the Right to LET the Left's WOKE Years Go and LOL-HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on July 16, 2026
Meme

A Harvard University student pushed for a compromise to settle disputes over how grossly WOKE the Left is and has been for years and years. Under his sad little arrangement, the Left would concede that the movement had significant downsides (no kidding), while the right would agree to stop portraying itself as a victim of those trends half a decade after their prominence.

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Yeah, you can imagine how people on X, especially people on the Right, responded to his bargain.

It all started here:

And yeah ... no.

Pass.

Nada.

Zip.

Zilch.

NOT GONNA HAPPEN.

NOT GONNA DO IT.

If he did, he certainly wouldn't try to bargain with the right to let it go.

Seriously.

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It is still poisoning the country in far too many places.

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