Harvard Dolt Proposes Cutting a Deal With the Right to LET the Left's WOKE Years Go and LOL-HOOBOY

A Harvard University student pushed for a compromise to settle disputes over how grossly WOKE the Left is and has been for years and years. Under his sad little arrangement, the Left would concede that the movement had significant downsides (no kidding), while the right would agree to stop portraying itself as a victim of those trends half a decade after their prominence.

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Yeah, you can imagine how people on X, especially people on the Right, responded to his bargain.

It all started here:

I think we need a grand bargain on Woke, where the left agrees that it sucked, and the right agrees to stop acting victimized by it half a decade later — alex bronzini-vender (@alexbronzini) July 12, 2026

And yeah ... no.

Pass.

Nada.

Zip.

Zilch.

NOT GONNA HAPPEN.

NOT GONNA DO IT.

No mercy. pic.twitter.com/kZtS4dkqyx — Cranky Hank, Disser of Politicians (@CrankyHankJ) July 14, 2026

People lost jobs, careers, homes, the ability to bank, invest & obtain credit, college admissions, and more. A groveling apology is a good start — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 15, 2026

You have no idea man. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 14, 2026

If he did, he certainly wouldn't try to bargain with the right to let it go.

Why would we want to do that? — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 14, 2026

Nah.



We can never forget the lesson of wokeness, lest it be repeated.



Remember SJW?



No. Of course not. Nobody does. That's why we only went without it about 3 years before wokeness popped up. — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) July 15, 2026

We've barely started taking our revenge and you're already crying uncle? https://t.co/KVchDS708X pic.twitter.com/lBCU6MbX2h — Fugitive Caesar (@ThomBrady5) July 14, 2026

Seriously.

Universities are still openly defying a Supreme Court ruling and selecting against white males in their admission



Woke isn't close to over https://t.co/ULRS2wXlrd — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 14, 2026

It is still poisoning the country in far too many places.

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