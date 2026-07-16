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Jesse Watters' Face Listening to Hunter Biden Explain Why He'd Run for President Is HILARIOUS Perfection

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on July 16, 2026
Twitchy

Hunter Biden just dropped the most unhinged campaign teaser yet, announcing he'd jump into the presidential race at full throttle to "avenge" his father and launch a personal war against the communists. 

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Think about that for a minute.

President Hunter Biden.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha. 

HAAAAAAAAAA.

Because nothing screams "electable leader" quite like the laptop king with a rap sheet longer than his art career suddenly positioning himself as the family's avenging angel against shadowy commie plots to gut the Senate, Supreme Court, and presidency itself. 

America, buckle up—this Biden sequel writes itself.

Watch:

The look on Jesse Watters face speaks VOLUMES.

Something like that.

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HEY! At least Hunter says he wants to fight the commies. 

*snort*

Not even a little bit but it would be highly entertaining.

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Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! --> Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks it (LOL!)

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM HUNTER BIDEN JESSE WATTERS JOE BIDEN

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