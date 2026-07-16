Jesse Watters' Face Listening to Hunter Biden Explain Why He'd Run for President Is HILARIOUS Perfection

Hunter Biden just dropped the most unhinged campaign teaser yet, announcing he'd jump into the presidential race at full throttle to "avenge" his father and launch a personal war against the communists.

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Think about that for a minute.

President Hunter Biden.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAAAAAAA.

Because nothing screams "electable leader" quite like the laptop king with a rap sheet longer than his art career suddenly positioning himself as the family's avenging angel against shadowy commie plots to gut the Senate, Supreme Court, and presidency itself.

America, buckle up—this Biden sequel writes itself.

Watch:

🚨 HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HE'D "100%" RUN FOR PRESIDENT... WOW! 🚨



Hunter wants to AVENGE his FATHER and he's READY to go to WAR with the COMMUNISTS 🔥🔥



THE COMMUNIST PLAN is already in MOTION: Abolish the Senate, Supreme Court and THE PRESIDENCY... YIKES! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/R4GcQ1QIZ5 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 16, 2026

The look on Jesse Watters face speaks VOLUMES.

It’s his only chance of getting his bag of crack back https://t.co/ytk4kqJASv — Tina (@tina_spitfire) July 16, 2026

Hunter Biden must’ve had a drug relapse if he thinks he’s presidential material. https://t.co/oQEhKQPwdD — JC (@joecub71) July 16, 2026

Something like that.

Crackhead for Prez…coming soon to a world stage near you… 🤡 https://t.co/XjQ4ny6R3Z — Tatiana (@callhertata) July 16, 2026

HEY! At least Hunter says he wants to fight the commies.

*snort*

😂🤣😂🤣



He wouldn't stand a chance. https://t.co/xsZ2lRxxQt — The Anonymous Alcoholic (@BalzakInc) July 16, 2026

Not even a little bit but it would be highly entertaining.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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