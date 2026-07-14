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Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! --> Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks it (LOL!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on July 14, 2026
ABC

Sunny Hostin has spent years on The View hammering home the idea that 'nobody is above the law,' but apparently that lofty standard has some very convenient exceptions when her own Harvard graduate son gets cited for trespassing. 

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Womp womp.

Whoda thunk it?

Suddenly, the excuses came pouring in thick and fast, turning the outspoken co-host into the very picture of selective justice she loves to lecture the rest of us about, and proving yet again that elite hypocrisy knows no bounds when it hits close to home.

That's our favorite ... DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM?!

Yeah, we do, that's why we're laughing.

Oh, absolutely.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

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At least she's consistent, you know?

But ... that's why she fits in so well on The View. Just sayin'.

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CRIME HARVARD UNIVERSITY SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

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