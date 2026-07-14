Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! --> Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks it (LOL!)

Sunny Hostin has spent years on The View hammering home the idea that 'nobody is above the law,' but apparently that lofty standard has some very convenient exceptions when her own Harvard graduate son gets cited for trespassing.

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Womp womp.

Whoda thunk it?

Suddenly, the excuses came pouring in thick and fast, turning the outspoken co-host into the very picture of selective justice she loves to lecture the rest of us about, and proving yet again that elite hypocrisy knows no bounds when it hits close to home.

Sunny Hostin spent years preaching that nobody is above the law.



Then her own son gets cited for trespassing and the excuses start rolling in:



“He’s a Harvard graduate.”

“He has no criminal record.”

“Do you know who I am? I’m on The View.”



The hypocrisy writes itself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/t0NEUGBMjo — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 13, 2026

That's our favorite ... DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM?!

Yeah, we do, that's why we're laughing.

They never practice what they preach! 🤬🤬🤬 — BJ (@BJ4842921269117) July 13, 2026

If that would have been one of President Trump's kids that loser would have been screaming prison. — DT (@donptaylor5381) July 13, 2026

Oh, absolutely.

What’s up with her mobster husband? https://t.co/jCDi4ch7im — Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) July 14, 2026

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Everyone already knows Sunny Hostin is a hypocrite.

She doesn't seem to want to let us forget it either. https://t.co/08dpAANhoO — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) July 14, 2026

At least she's consistent, you know?

@TheView At this point, you need to reevaluate your hosts. She is an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/tqfAd0wgx1 — AZ101✝️🌵🇺🇸 (@AZMagaMama) July 14, 2026

But ... that's why she fits in so well on The View. Just sayin'.

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