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RUH-ROH! DSA Activist's Scolding Thread About Lazy DSA Members Sounds Like Trouble in Freak-Show-Ville

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on July 13, 2026
Meme

We can't help but giggle a little reading through this DSA activist's timeline. You may recognize Joe Wrote from a piece we wrote earlier today about the picture he deleted once he realized how sadly hilarious it was for all the wrong (or right, if you're Twitchy) reasons.

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Seems he's very concerned, uncomfortable even, about the language some DSA members are using to describe lazy DSA members.

Who'da thunk commies would be lazy?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Check out his thread:

Uncomfortable with language.

Really, dude?

Please. We all know commies don't have jobs.

WTF is DSA right?

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Sounds like trouble in commie land. 

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