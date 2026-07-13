RUH-ROH! DSA Activist's Scolding Thread About Lazy DSA Members Sounds Like Trouble in Freak-Show-Ville

We can't help but giggle a little reading through this DSA activist's timeline. You may recognize Joe Wrote from a piece we wrote earlier today about the picture he deleted once he realized how sadly hilarious it was for all the wrong (or right, if you're Twitchy) reasons.

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Seems he's very concerned, uncomfortable even, about the language some DSA members are using to describe lazy DSA members.

Who'da thunk commies would be lazy?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Check out his thread:

I'm uncomfortable with the language implying that some DSA members are lesser than others. We don't have "paper members." We don't have non-voting members. We have members. It doesn't matter if a member shows up to one meeting or every one. If they're a member, they're equal. — Joe Wrote (@joewrote) July 12, 2026

Uncomfortable with language.

Really, dude?

Not everyone has the time for meetings. I've seen some of the most dedicated DSA members take a step back because they have kids, get a job, get sick, or move. That doesn't invalidate their right to participate. My partner is "inactive" because she has to pick up more shifts at… — Joe Wrote (@joewrote) July 12, 2026

Please. We all know commies don't have jobs.

The subtext here is that new members who come in through electoral campaigns are more likely to be on the "DSA right" and to favor participation in the Dem ballot line. If you think they're wrong, you need to reach them and change their minds. — Joe Wrote (@joewrote) July 12, 2026

WTF is DSA right?

Part of that will involve vote-whipping. Which is democracy. The "DSA left" just defeated my bid to be chapter co-chair by blind Slack-blasting the entire chapter. Their outreach game was better than mine. I didn't like it, but that's the way democracy goes! — Joe Wrote (@joewrote) July 12, 2026

Sounds like trouble in commie land.

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