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Rents Hit ALL-TIME HIGH Under Champagne Socialist Running New York City; In Other News, Water Is Wet

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on July 13, 2026
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Rents are at an all-time high in New York City under Champagne Socialist Zohran Mamdani.

Gosh, we feel super shocked that their new mayor isn't doing more to make living in NYC more affordable.

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Yup, super shocked.

Oh, wait. Nope. Not shocked at all. 

Look at this ridiculousness:

Can you imagine paying $5,295 a month on a RENTAL property? A RENTAL. That is insane. 

For many Americans, that equals more than one house payment.

No wonder they need free bus rides and government-controlled grocery stores that will only make life more expensive than it already is.

Man, socialists suck at economics. 

But Mamdani seems like such a smart guy, you know?

Yes, even now, we can still make ourselves laugh. Just a little.

Oh YEAH, there's that part as well.

Time to start the deportations, all around the country.

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Right?! What the heck?!

You'd think landlords would love being vilified and treated like fascists, you know?

They really should try them. 

All cities should.

Seriously.

If we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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