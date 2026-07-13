Rents Hit ALL-TIME HIGH Under Champagne Socialist Running New York City; In Other News, Water Is Wet

Rents are at an all-time high in New York City under Champagne Socialist Zohran Mamdani.

Gosh, we feel super shocked that their new mayor isn't doing more to make living in NYC more affordable.

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Yup, super shocked.

Oh, wait. Nope. Not shocked at all.

Look at this ridiculousness:

Rents in NYC have just hit an all-time high.



Median market rate in June…



Manhattan: $5,295/mo (+8.2% year-over-year)



Brooklyn: $4,350 (+8.1%)



NYC’s housing affordability crisis is at DefCon 1. We need to push harder on every front to address our housing shortage.



Update… — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 12, 2026

Can you imagine paying $5,295 a month on a RENTAL property? A RENTAL. That is insane.

For many Americans, that equals more than one house payment.

No wonder they need free bus rides and government-controlled grocery stores that will only make life more expensive than it already is.

Man, socialists suck at economics.

🚨 Rent in New York City has hit an all time high under Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/HYuhZn3OYn — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 13, 2026

But Mamdani seems like such a smart guy, you know?

Yes, even now, we can still make ourselves laugh. Just a little.

We don’t have a housing shortage. We have an illegal alien invasion https://t.co/4JW59k17Uu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

Oh YEAH, there's that part as well.

Time to start the deportations, all around the country.

What? Demonising landlords and making it unattractive to be one doesn’t lower rents? Madness. If only economics could have foreseen this. — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) July 13, 2026

Right?! What the heck?!

You'd think landlords would love being vilified and treated like fascists, you know?

Have you tried deportations? — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) July 13, 2026

They really should try them.

All cities should.

Hahahahahaha — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 13, 2026

Seriously.

If we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

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