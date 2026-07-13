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WATCH Abdul El-Sayed SQUIRM When Even CNN Won't Let Him Get Away With LYING About Defunding the Police

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on July 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Abdul El-Sayed is learning the hard way that voters (and viral clips) have long memories. 

Even CNN has a long memory ... sorta. When they want to, at least.

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The progressive (communist) front-runner in the state’s August primary, backed by the party’s left flank, has spent recent weeks insisting he never truly embraced the 'defund the police' push of 2020. But a fresh CNN interview is putting that narrative to the test, highlighting the gap between his current talking points and the record he left behind during the height of the movement. 

It’s just another reminder of how many Democrats are still struggling to fully reckon with - or in this case, distance themselves from - the radical policies they once championed.

Or you know, hide them until they get elected and then go completely INSANE, like Abigail Spanberger.

Watch this:

Squirm squirm little worm.

It's what they do best.

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True story.

We were surprised as well EXCEPT of course CNN is likely doing this to help the Democrats ... nothing more. It's sort of their M-O.

It always has been.

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Denver DSA Activist Tries DELETING His Pic Showing What a FREAK SHOW the DSA Really Is and LOL-HOOBOY

I Will NOT Tolerate You! Justine Bateman DECIMATES Rashida Tlaib for Her Speech Threatening America (Vid)

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY

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