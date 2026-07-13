WATCH Abdul El-Sayed SQUIRM When Even CNN Won't Let Him Get Away With LYING About Defunding the Police

Abdul El-Sayed is learning the hard way that voters (and viral clips) have long memories.

Even CNN has a long memory ... sorta. When they want to, at least.

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The progressive (communist) front-runner in the state’s August primary, backed by the party’s left flank, has spent recent weeks insisting he never truly embraced the 'defund the police' push of 2020. But a fresh CNN interview is putting that narrative to the test, highlighting the gap between his current talking points and the record he left behind during the height of the movement.

It’s just another reminder of how many Democrats are still struggling to fully reckon with - or in this case, distance themselves from - the radical policies they once championed.

Or you know, hide them until they get elected and then go completely INSANE, like Abigail Spanberger.

Watch this:

CNN: You say that you never called to defund the police, but you did in 2020...



ABDUL EL-SAYED: "You fixate on the word 'defund.'" pic.twitter.com/jY5hTWMawi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2026

Squirm squirm little worm.

They're fixating on defund bc you said defund & any sane person knows exactly what that means!

Democrats love to obfuscate & outright lie. pic.twitter.com/7ZittQzY8b — Teresa¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@SthrnMomNGram) July 12, 2026

It's what they do best.

It was the word he used! If he has a problem with it, he should blame himself. pic.twitter.com/lPQk0OIVgb — DaddyDawg2🇺🇸 (@DaddyDawg_2) July 12, 2026

True story.

Surprised CNN is doing this. It’s good. How long before they are told to stop by their Democratic Party masters ? Unless their masters want this guy exposed? — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) July 12, 2026

We were surprised as well EXCEPT of course CNN is likely doing this to help the Democrats ... nothing more. It's sort of their M-O.

It always has been.

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