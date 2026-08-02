Patricia Heaton Helps Fauci Drop the MOTHER of All COVID Receipts on HIMSELF and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

In a scathing reminder of pandemic-era flip-flops that left millions confused, businesses shuttered, schools closed, and loved ones dying alone, Patricia Heaton is once again shining a light on Dr. Anthony Fauci's wildly inconsistent messaging about the supposed necessity of keeping six feet of separation to combat COVID-19.

Advertisement

When you look at Fauci over the years while he was claiming he WAS SCIENCE, you really do see what a lying, conniving, degenerate, self-centered, self-serving, POS villain he really was.

And still is.

Heaton was good enough to humiliate Fauci further by quoting him as he flipped and flopped.

Watch:

Fauci: “standing 6 feet apart is the most important thing”

Also Fauci: “6 feet apart is almost irrelevant”

Fauci: “I highly recommend standing 6 feet apart”

Also Fauci: “that was the CDC‘s recommendation, not mine.“ https://t.co/GusYSxcaoO — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 1, 2026

He just sucks so much. SO MUCH.

After 2 months into Covid, my dad died from his 10yr battle w/Parkinsons. JB Pritzker & the state of IL would not allow more than 10 people at the funeral home or my church. Imagine standing 6 feet apart not being able to hug or console each other during this difficult time! 😢😢 — PatriotGirl1776*Caroline (@SicilianGirl208) August 1, 2026

Especially now that we know Fauci was attending big parties with important people and patting himself on the back for doing all of this to the American people. Did we mention he sucks? Because yeah, he really does. Heck, it's worth repeating.

Poisonous, duplicitous little dwarf — 🇺🇸🖤💙🖤🇬🇧God, Family, Country (@LisaAlesci) August 1, 2026

This works.

Those lies and so many more.

It reminds us of Randi Weingarten pretending the teachers' unions didn't work to keep the schools closed.

Lying liars lie, we suppose.

===========================================================

Related:

Mike Lee's Thread Puts HEAP BIG Hurtin' on Liz Warren for Pushing Another Dem Lie About the SAVE Act

Rand Paul Drops Damning, DEET-FILLED Thread About the Actual Origins of COVID and HELLOOOO Fauci

Jessica Tarlov's Desperation to Downplay Dems/DSA Civil War Tells Us It's SO MUCH WORSE (Watch)

Rep. Ro Khanna SCHOOLED by Iraqi Veteran in Heated Debate About Trump VS Obama Effectiveness in Iran

Kamala Harris SOUNDS THE ALARM Because Women Are Getting Pregnant EVERY DAY (No, Really)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.