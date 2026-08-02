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Patricia Heaton Helps Fauci Drop the MOTHER of All COVID Receipts on HIMSELF and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on August 02, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

In a scathing reminder of pandemic-era flip-flops that left millions confused, businesses shuttered, schools closed, and loved ones dying alone, Patricia Heaton is once again shining a light on Dr. Anthony Fauci's wildly inconsistent messaging about the supposed necessity of keeping six feet of separation to combat COVID-19.

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When you look at Fauci over the years while he was claiming he WAS SCIENCE, you really do see what a lying, conniving, degenerate, self-centered, self-serving, POS villain he really was.

And still is.

Heaton was good enough to humiliate Fauci further by quoting him as he flipped and flopped.

Watch:

He just sucks so much. SO MUCH.

Especially now that we know Fauci was attending big parties with important people and patting himself on the back for doing all of this to the American people. Did we mention he sucks? Because yeah, he really does. Heck, it's worth repeating.

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This works.

Those lies and so many more. 

It reminds us of Randi Weingarten pretending the teachers' unions didn't work to keep the schools closed. 

Lying liars lie, we suppose.

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 HEALTHCARE VACCINES

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Hunter Biden Gets Big and BAD Listing Trump's Lies UNTIL X MERCILESSLY Reminds Him He's Hunter Biden Sam J.
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