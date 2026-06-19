SO MUCH Worse: Sharyl Attkisson Adds a WHOPPER to Tulsi Gabbard's DAMNING Lists of Fauci Receipts

While Fauci was busy telling Congress and appearing on comedy shows early in the pandemic claiming the virus was 'ten times deadlier than the flu,' he co-authored a scientific paper stating it was comparable to a bad flu season.

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When Attkisson reached out to his office for clarification on the conflicting messages — one of which had to be false — she was stonewalled. The episode adds fresh fuel to long-standing questions about Fauci’s public messaging versus the evidence he helped produce.

We'll let her tell HER story, she's better at it than we are:

There’s another thing I’ve written and spoken about that Dr Fauci didn’t tell the truth about but nobody else flagged.

As he was going on comedy shows and testifying to Congress early on that Covid was “ten times deadlier than flu,” he actually co-published a scientific… https://t.co/bEXT2tWQSd — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) June 19, 2026

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... paper stating the opposite: Covid was about like a bad flu season. At the time, I called his office for an interview — and although he was never shy, he wouldn’t agree to an interview with me. I then asked his office to explain which of his statements was correct. One or the other had to be false, by definition. Fauci’s office declined to answer.

It's amazing how no one has been arrested or jailed for anything related to the COVID scam. And at this point, this editor is comfortable calling this a scam.

He wasn’t talking to anybody that would challenge him. — Rock Flag and Eagle 🇺🇸 🇹🇼🇮🇱🟦 (@BballMichael) June 19, 2026

Or who would get him 'in trouble.'

There's also the well-known video where Fauci ridicules the idea that cloth/paper masks have any effect at all on the spread of respiratory viruses, only to vehemently state the exact opposite when they needed universal, visible psy-op props to gin up widespread fear. — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 19, 2026

Fauci's NIH was the equivalent of the Southern Poverty Virus Center...



Create the problem

Sell the solution

Lie about the problem's provenance

Marginalize factual dissent



The template worked, so they replicated it. — Noel Cooke (@NoelCooke_) June 19, 2026

*adjusts tinfoil hat* Sure looks that way.

He might have said several times worse and held up fingers.



Fauci’s real disinformation was about the death numbers between young and old.



It was pretty clear by Spring 2020 that there was orders of magnitude difference in risk. pic.twitter.com/J7WJ4YVkpI — Eric Kunkel (@doctorkunkel) June 19, 2026

It was never about protecting people - it was always about control.

It’s time for the trials. pic.twitter.com/WBEV1lHPsA — Morning Glory 🇺🇸🌼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) June 19, 2026

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Past time.

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