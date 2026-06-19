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SO MUCH Worse: Sharyl Attkisson Adds a WHOPPER to Tulsi Gabbard's DAMNING Lists of Fauci Receipts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

While Fauci was busy telling Congress and appearing on comedy shows early in the pandemic claiming the virus was 'ten times deadlier than the flu,' he co-authored a scientific paper stating it was comparable to a bad flu season. 

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We can't even make this up.

There's more ... 

When Attkisson reached out to his office for clarification on the conflicting messages — one of which had to be false — she was stonewalled. The episode adds fresh fuel to long-standing questions about Fauci’s public messaging versus the evidence he helped produce.

We'll let her tell HER story, she's better at it than we are:

Post continues:

... paper stating the opposite: Covid was about like a bad flu season. At the time, I called his office for an interview — and although he was never shy, he wouldn’t agree to an interview with me. I then asked his office to explain which of his statements was correct. One or the other had to be false, by definition. Fauci’s office declined to answer.

It's amazing how no one has been arrested or jailed for anything related to the COVID scam. And at this point, this editor is comfortable calling this a scam.

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Or who would get him 'in trouble.'

*adjusts tinfoil hat* Sure looks that way.

It was never about protecting people - it was always about control.

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Past time.

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Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI BARACK OBAMA COVID-19 JD VANCE JESSICA TARLOV

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