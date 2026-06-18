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CNN Releases Poll Showing Leftist, White, Millennial and Boomer Chicks Like Obama Best and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on June 18, 2026
Twitchy

CNN is working overtime to buff up Barack Obama’s legacy with a new poll showing him viewed favorably by 57% of Americans - 'well ahead of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.'

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Yeah, right.

The network’s latest survey, conducted by SSRS, drops right as the former president opened his long-delayed Chicago library, prompting plenty of skepticism about both the timing and the numbers themselves.

If you look closely you will find that leftist, white, wealthy, millennial and boomer women prefer Obama.

We know, you're all as shocked as we were when we saw it.

Post continues:

... Biden's favorability trailing at just 30%.

Wasn't Biden's term really just Obama's third term? WE KID WE KID. Sorta.

The fact this is a CNN poll is telling unto itself.

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That. ^

They're also trying to repair how people are looking at the Democratic Party these days. Considering how under water they are and have been, CNN likely hopes pushing Obama will somehow help Democrats. Even if the poll is biased and ridiculous.

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BARACK OBAMA CNN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN POLLING

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