CNN Releases Poll Showing Leftist, White, Millennial and Boomer Chicks Like Obama Best and ROFL

CNN is working overtime to buff up Barack Obama’s legacy with a new poll showing him viewed favorably by 57% of Americans - 'well ahead of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.'

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Yeah, right.

The network’s latest survey, conducted by SSRS, drops right as the former president opened his long-delayed Chicago library, prompting plenty of skepticism about both the timing and the numbers themselves.

If you look closely you will find that leftist, white, wealthy, millennial and boomer women prefer Obama.

We know, you're all as shocked as we were when we saw it.

Former President Barack Obama is viewed positively by 57% of Americans, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, far surpassing the ratings for his two Oval Office successors. Only 34% of the public offers a favorable opinion of President Donald Trump, with former President Joe… pic.twitter.com/xRNzXh0ML1 — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2026

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... Biden's favorability trailing at just 30%.

Wasn't Biden's term really just Obama's third term? WE KID WE KID. Sorta.

Former presidents often are popular. But he can’t even break 60?



And they’re comparing him to a sitting president and a former disgraced president instead of other possibilities?



Telling. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 18, 2026

The fact this is a CNN poll is telling unto itself.

That. ^

CNN is trying to pump up Obama’s shrinking influence in America — Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥✡️ (@StopTheCoup2020) June 18, 2026

They're also trying to repair how people are looking at the Democratic Party these days. Considering how under water they are and have been, CNN likely hopes pushing Obama will somehow help Democrats. Even if the poll is biased and ridiculous.

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