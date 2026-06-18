SNARKIER Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Reminds Susan Rice How LITTLE She Matters Whining About Iran

Oh good, Susan Rice is sharing her thoughts on Iran ... said literally nobody, ever.

This is a jaw-dropping, horrific surrender document complete with hundreds of billions in reparations. It is the predictable result of incompetent negotiation and the foolhardy strategic catastrophe of starting and pursuing this disastrous war. The U.S. will not soon recover from… https://t.co/1IEvigIamz — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) June 17, 2026

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... the biggest national security blunder in decades.

Susan Rice realizes she's Susan Rice, yes? The same Susan Rice who went on five different Sunday shows and lied her arse off about the Benghazi murders.

Dean Cain was more than happy to shut her down:

Nobody wants your opinion @AmbassadorRice we never did. Your policies are disastrous for the USA and the world. Nobody voted for you-- https://t.co/FjOCp4xrx3 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 18, 2026

And THAT'S the key.

Nobody voted for her.

Not one person.

We blame it on a video and will appear on all the morning shows to state as much — Scott Free (@ScottPrate91971) June 18, 2026

Seems like everyone remembers who she is. And not in a good way.

Exactly, she and her Boss put us in this predicament where Iran was on a short path to a nuclear weapon. they even told Trump’s negotiation team first mtg they had enough fissile material to make 11 nucs therefore by 🇮🇷 on admission Obama and Rice failed in spades. — Gunner🇺🇸 (@Gunner60284354) June 18, 2026

She's been rooting for Iran the whole time.



Just like Obama and almost all the Dems.



It's a good sign that they don't like the deal. — Mark Alias (@realMarkAlias) June 18, 2026

As we don't really know the deal yet, it's hard to say BUT we know no matter what, people like Rice will insist it's bad.

Something like that.

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