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SNARKIER Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Reminds Susan Rice How LITTLE She Matters Whining About Iran

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on June 18, 2026
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Oh good, Susan Rice is sharing her thoughts on Iran ... said literally nobody, ever.

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Post continues:

... the biggest national security blunder in decades.

Susan Rice realizes she's Susan Rice, yes? The same Susan Rice who went on five different Sunday shows and lied her arse off about the Benghazi murders.

Dean Cain was more than happy to shut her down:

And THAT'S the key.

Nobody voted for her.

Not one person.

Seems like everyone remembers who she is. And not in a good way.

As we don't really know the deal yet, it's hard to say BUT we know no matter what, people like Rice will insist it's bad.

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Something like that.

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Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY SUSAN RICE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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