Newt Gingrich Absolutely DISMANTLES Jon Ossoff Point-by-Point on Every Issue in Brutal Post

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took time to completely and totally dismantle Sen. Jon Ossoff’s recent personal attacks on Republican Senate nominee Mike Collins as a sign of weakness rather than strength.

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Newt still knows how to take someone apart and this is glorious.

Take a look at this:

Senator Jon Ossoff’s surprisingly bitter and personal attack on GOP senatorial nominee Mike Collins teaches us several things. First, for all the money he has raised from California and other radical Democrats Ossoff is afraid of Collins. Second, that Ossoff knows he cannot win a… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 18, 2026

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... campaign on the issues and so his only hope is to make vicious, dishonest personal attacks on Mike Collins. Third, that Ossoff will wage an endlessly negative campaign trying to smear Collins out of the race. Let me give a couple examples of how anti-Georgia and how vulnerable Ossoff’s record is. According to America’s New Majority Project (available at its website) 75%, three out of every four, want to limit women’s athletics to people born as females. Ossoff voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. 81% favor having only US citizens vote. Ossoff opposes the Save Act. 88% believe every American should have the right to choose the kind of vehicle they wanted. Ossoff voted against repealing the extremely restrictive restrictive California electric vehicle mandate. Some 82% believe parents have a right to see the school curriculum for their children. Ossoff opposes these policies.73% favor expanding domestic oil and gas production to bring down the cost of fuel. Ossoff favors phasing our fossil fuels. Finally, 79% favor middle class tax relief but Ossoff voted against every tax cut and in favor of a giant tax increase in 2025. With a radical anti-Geiorgia record like this you can understand why Ossoff is turning to viscous dishonest personal attacks to smear Mike Collins instead of debating the issues.

Beyond the personal attacks, Ossoff is just wrong for office.

On energy, most voters support expanding domestic oil and gas production to lower costs, while Ossoff has pushed policies aimed at phasing out fossil fuels.

On taxes, the public wants middle-class relief, but Ossoff has consistently backed higher taxes and opposed cuts.These disconnects explain why Ossoff is avoiding a substantive debate.

With Collins emerging as the Republican nominee after a competitive primary, the contrast is clear: a challenger focused on Georgia values versus an incumbent whose record aligns more with coastal progressive priorities than with actual Georgians.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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