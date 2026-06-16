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RUH-ROH, Democrats! AAG Harmeet Dhillon and DOJ Just Scored a MAJOR Georgia Voter Rolls Win and BOOYAH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on June 16, 2026
Gif

In a notable win for the Trump administration’s election integrity push, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced that a federal judge in Georgia has recused herself from the Department of Justice’s lawsuit seeking access to the state’s voter rolls.

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The decision by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross follows a DOJ motion highlighting concerns over her impartiality after she attended a campaign event for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. 

If Willis sounds familiar, there's a reason. Willis led the high-profile prosecution of Trump and others in Georgia over 2020 election matters. 

The judge, an Obama appointee who had faced prior judicial sanctions tied to the event, issued the recusal order despite initially declining to step aside voluntarily.

Honestly, we're shocked she did it. 

HERE WE GOOOOOOOO!

Especially the common sense piece. It's so rare to see that from a Democrat these days.

With Judge Ross stepping aside, the case now heads to a new jurist—free from the taint of partisan connections—and underscores that even Obama-era judges must answer when conflicts of interest arise. As Dhillon and her team continue pressing forward, it’s a clear signal that the days of unchecked judicial coziness with Democratic prosecutors like Fani Willis may finally be numbered.

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We can only hope.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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