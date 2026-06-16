GRRL, BYE: JD Vance Shuts Whoopi Goldberg DOWN for Claiming Trump Is Casting Black People Aside (Watch)

Vice President JD Vance pushed back forcefully during his Tuesday appearance on 'The View,' shutting down Whoopi Goldberg’s claims that the Trump administration is casting aside Black Americans and stigmatizing people of color.

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We all knew this would be a 'hoot,' but man, Whoopi went even crazier than we thought she would.

When the co-host tried to frame the administration’s focus on law and order as some kind of racial slight, Vance countered with a clear example: Washington, D.C.—one of the most Democratic cities in the country and among those with the highest share of Black residents—has seen a sharp drop in violent crime, sexual assaults, and murders.

He stressed that serious efforts to make neighborhoods safer apply to everyone, regardless of race or background, and that the usual race-baiting script no longer lands with people who simply want results.

This is so good - watch:

🔥 Whoopi Goldberg just tried claiming the Trump admin is CASTING ASIDE black people, and JD Vance is NOT having it



WHOOPI: What did black people do to this administration to make you stigmatize folks of color?!



VANCE: "Look at Washington, DC, one of the most democratic and one… pic.twitter.com/kzLIel1HyY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2026

Post continues:

... of the BLACKEST—by share of population—cities, has seen a RADICAL decrease in violent crime and sexual assault and murders. We have tried to take the crime issue seriously in part because we believe EVERYBODY, whether you are black or white or rich or poor, deserves to live in a safe neighborhood." The race hustling is TOTAL BS. And it doesn't work on reasonable people anymore.

Love to see it.

Unless, of course, you're Whoopi.

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