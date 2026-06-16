Justine Bateman UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom As a California Taxpayer With DAMNING Laundry List of 'SCANDALS'

Justine Bateman didn’t mince words when she responded to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s complaint about facing a Department of Justice inquiry under President Trump.

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As a longtime California resident and taxpayer, Bateman used the moment to highlight what she sees as the real scandal: years of massive spending on fraudulent unemployment claims, the perpetually delayed and over-budget high-speed rail project, and other half-finished initiatives that have drained billions from the state. Rather than engaging with Newsom’s narrative of political persecution, she called for accountability and transparency regarding what she described as a 'financial sieve' that has left everyday Californians footing the bill.

Which is likely the biggest scandal of all.

Take a look:

As a California taxpayer, I hope the inquiry uncovers where the billions and billions and billions of dollars from fraudulent unemployment cards, trains to nowhere, partially-realized building plans, etc have gone under the watch of this governor. Whether wasted or stolen, every… https://t.co/pTOOwBi8lc — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 16, 2026

Post continues:

... every CA citizen deserves justice over the financial sieve that is CA governance.

Bateman really should stop being so shy and introverted. Heh.

Love it.

I just can't fathom that this has been going on forever. Everybody knows, but it has taken this long. Yes I know it takes time to collect all the information, but still. A snake is a snake. — Heidi Skovsgaard Top (Top Burks) (@SkovsgaardHeidi) June 16, 2026

I have to give you a follow on that one . Ever since Gavin cried publicly on X it seems like millions of Californians are going all right get him !!! — Chet Hayes (@ChetHayes73) June 16, 2026

Yeah, we're not seeing a ton of sympathy from Californians. Almost as if they know he's a bad and always has been. If only they'd have voted differently, right?

This started under the Biden administration and also he denied an Indian tribe casino license, and gave it to a rival tribe after that rival tribe donated millions of dollars to his wife charity. Corrupt. — Rock Flag and Eagle 🇺🇸 🇹🇼🇮🇱🟦 (@BballMichael) June 16, 2026

No wonder he's trying to convince everyone this is all just Trump targeting him. Sounds like there is real corruption here.

The popcorn is fresh, come on over! pic.twitter.com/OAYxAwHjUQ — Frodo N Boots (@frodonboots) June 16, 2026

We can only hope that we'll soon be popping LOTS of it.

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