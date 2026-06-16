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Justine Bateman UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom As a California Taxpayer With DAMNING Laundry List of 'SCANDALS'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Justine Bateman didn’t mince words when she responded to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s complaint about facing a Department of Justice inquiry under President Trump.

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As a longtime California resident and taxpayer, Bateman used the moment to highlight what she sees as the real scandal: years of massive spending on fraudulent unemployment claims, the perpetually delayed and over-budget high-speed rail project, and other half-finished initiatives that have drained billions from the state. Rather than engaging with Newsom’s narrative of political persecution, she called for accountability and transparency regarding what she described as a 'financial sieve' that has left everyday Californians footing the bill.

Which is likely the biggest scandal of all.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... every CA citizen deserves justice over the financial sieve that is CA governance.

Bateman really should stop being so shy and introverted. Heh.

Love it.

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Yeah, we're not seeing a ton of sympathy from Californians. Almost as if they know he's a bad and always has been. If only they'd have voted differently, right?

No wonder he's trying to convince everyone this is all just Trump targeting him. Sounds like there is real corruption here.

We can only hope that we'll soon be popping LOTS of it.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

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