THIS --> Michael Knowles Only Needs Four Minutes TOTAL to Explain How Democrats Steal Elections (Watch)

Michael Knowles is tired of listening to Democrats insist that voter fraud isn't a thing, clearly, because he put out a video that explains in only four minutes that they are indeed stealing elections.

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This is most definitely worth a watch. Heck, maybe two watches.

How Democrats Steal Elections In 4 Mins pic.twitter.com/1KoNPUXBrj — The Michael Knowles Show (@MKnowlesShow) June 12, 2026

Of COURSE, his post drew immediate engagement and enragement.

Many users pointed to California’s policies on mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and extended counting periods as prime examples of rules they believe tilt the scales. Others connected the presentation to historical Democratic machine politics, referencing Tammany Hall tactics and arguing modern tools have simply updated old strategies.

*cough cough*

The timing lands amid ongoing national conversations about election security ahead of the midterms in November.

The problem is, these shonkey ballots might be questionable- but they’re also “legal”. Pratt was never going to win the general election. Dems are too entrenched. — Lorne Campbell (@lornecolin) June 13, 2026

Expand on the electioneering, unions, GOTV, ballot harvesting, voter coercion, ballot boiler rooms, fractional voting and soo much more. The laws that weakened the chain of custody and integrity of voter rolls. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) June 12, 2026

The Democrats in California pass laws that essentially legalize fraud in elections. — Mr. Will Johnson (@WillTheRealDeal) June 13, 2026

Crazy how they legalized the tools they need to cheat. Ok, so it's not crazy they did it, but it's crazy Republicans aren't working harder to stop it.

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