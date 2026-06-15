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THIS --> Michael Knowles Only Needs Four Minutes TOTAL to Explain How Democrats Steal Elections (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy

Michael Knowles is tired of listening to Democrats insist that voter fraud isn't a thing, clearly, because he put out a video that explains in only four minutes that they are indeed stealing elections.

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This is most definitely worth a watch. Heck, maybe two watches.

Of COURSE, his post drew immediate engagement and enragement. 

Many users pointed to California’s policies on mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and extended counting periods as prime examples of rules they believe tilt the scales. Others connected the presentation to historical Democratic machine politics, referencing Tammany Hall tactics and arguing modern tools have simply updated old strategies.

*cough cough*

The timing lands amid ongoing national conversations about election security ahead of the midterms in November.

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Crazy how they legalized the tools they need to cheat. Ok, so it's not crazy they did it, but it's crazy Republicans aren't working harder to stop it.

PASS THE SAVE ACT.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MICHELLE OBAMA

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