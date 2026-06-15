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THEY MAD: UFC Freedom 250 Fighter 'Goes Off-Script' Going THERE About Michelle Obama and OHHH the COPIUM

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:25 AM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Last night's UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was amazing.

Stunning even.

Everything from the breath-taking opening with the flyover and the gorgeous singing of our National Anthem to the fighters themselves ... and those entrances through the White House?! So. Damn. Cool.

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Americans loved it. 

Well, most Americans. Our pals on the Left, not so much, as they were busy watching Bette Midler screech about fascists during their counter show, 'Rising Up.' 

That was a hoot. 

Oh, and speaking of a hoot, one of the UFC fighters went off-script and got super honest about Michelle Obama as well. 

Yeah, this is something else.

Yup. Hokit went there.

Hey, he thanked Trump and Jesus as well.

As you can imagine, those same pals on the Left who didn't watch the show anyway are not dealing with his comments all that well:

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Of course, these same people spent the days leading up to the event saying the same stupid crap before Hokit ever said anything about Obama, so let's not pretend they wouldn't be hating on the event no matter what anyway.

Blah blah blah.

It's not that big of a deal, guys. Besides, he's not the first person to say it out loud:

Hrm.

Someone get this kid a tissue, would ya'?

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MICHELLE OBAMA TIM MILLER WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

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