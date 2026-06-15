THEY MAD: UFC Freedom 250 Fighter 'Goes Off-Script' Going THERE About Michelle Obama and OHHH the COPIUM

Last night's UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was amazing.

Stunning even.

Everything from the breath-taking opening with the flyover and the gorgeous singing of our National Anthem to the fighters themselves ... and those entrances through the White House?! So. Damn. Cool.

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Americans loved it.

Well, most Americans. Our pals on the Left, not so much, as they were busy watching Bette Midler screech about fascists during their counter show, 'Rising Up.'

That was a hoot.

Oh, and speaking of a hoot, one of the UFC fighters went off-script and got super honest about Michelle Obama as well.

Yeah, this is something else.

Full speech.. He said F The script… lol



He thanked President Trump for having the balls to do this… thanked Jesus Christ… then Michelle Obama had a Dick in front of billions of of people lol



I cannot stop laughing…. OMG .



Hahahahaahahhaahhaahabahhttps://t.co/VJR8lqaEed https://t.co/v5InvjtUWn pic.twitter.com/fafXmPJ6fJ — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 15, 2026

Yup. Hokit went there.

Josh Hokit says “Michelle Obama is a man” after defeating Derrick Lewis on the White House lawn at UFC Freedom 250. pic.twitter.com/qBq4hl4TEx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 15, 2026

Hey, he thanked Trump and Jesus as well.

As you can imagine, those same pals on the Left who didn't watch the show anyway are not dealing with his comments all that well:

“Michelle Obama is a man” shouted on the White House lawn in a ring sponsored by Bud Light only available on Larry Ellison’s Paramount Plus. What a way to celebrate America 250 and the twilight of liberal democracy. pic.twitter.com/MCTjdB3slg — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 15, 2026

Low class, crass disgusting people. What a total disgrace the Trump Admin. is!!

I never thought our country would hit rock bottom but it has. — Janet Wagner (@janetswags) June 15, 2026

Of course, these same people spent the days leading up to the event saying the same stupid crap before Hokit ever said anything about Obama, so let's not pretend they wouldn't be hating on the event no matter what anyway.

Just proves how thick these UFC fighters are! Spend less time getting your brain pummelled and more time in the library! — Lee Kennedy (@cueball42) June 15, 2026

Blah blah blah.

It's not that big of a deal, guys. Besides, he's not the first person to say it out loud:

Joan Rivers said Michelle Obama was a man to a reporter in June 2014



"She is a transgender. We all know it"



She died that same year in September after a throat procedure went wrong

pic.twitter.com/HhbicZA4pD — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 15, 2026

Hrm.

One of Trump’s UFC fighters just screamed “Michelle Obama is a man” at the White House. Just incredibly gross. Fuck Trump and this corrupt event. pic.twitter.com/dMOvJTFwiZ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 15, 2026

Someone get this kid a tissue, would ya'?

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