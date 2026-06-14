'Cute Speech. CONGRATS': Mark Cuban Shuts Ro Khanna DOWN in SURPRISING Back and Forth About Capitalism

Yes, we're writing a positive story about Mark Cuban.

RIGHT? We know, we're as surprised as you are, but here we are.

It could be that this editor saw him in Sharknado 4 and enjoyed it, OR it could be that he's schooling Ro Khanna, who has become more and more annoying and unbearable on social media. Then again, it could be the rather large coffee this editor already had this morning...

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Either way, this is a good back-and-forth, unless you're Ro.

Take a look; it started here:

This the basic difference.



Republicans believe that that if you let the wealthy spend capital it will make Americans prosperous.



Democrats believe that the federal government investing in the healthcare & education of our people will make America prosperous & productive. https://t.co/V4onzaoq51 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 12, 2026

Ok, so we're not going to include his lengthy post, as it doesn't get any better. You can tell by the second sentence, when he says 'if you let the wealthy spend capital.'

Let them, Ro?

No.

Here's where Cuban jumped in:

So 2024.



What both parties miss is that AI can be a great government vs business equalizer.



If government hires people willing and able to learn how to use the same AI available to everyone, from any number of domestic model makers, it has the opportunity to serve Americans,… https://t.co/hBX9ypSf2J — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 13, 2026

Again, his post is good but lengthy. And it's not really where he slams Ro (if you have time though, worth a read on X).

Ro fired back - keep in mind, as he talks about how the elite class is out of touch, that he himself is worth hundreds of millions of dollars:

.@mcuban have you seen @ericschmidt booed by young graduates preaching how AI will solve all? I am not an AI doomer or accelerationist. I am an AI democratist. But AI is not a panacea for our economic divides.



Our elite class is totally out of touch.



Young folks see an unfair… https://t.co/o0pZnJRcpW — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 13, 2026

Cuban ended him here, we'll include the whole thing:

Ro, you just gave a nice little stump speech. Congrats.



I'm talking about how AI can be used to make government more efficient, less expensive and provide an option, where it makes sense , to private enterprise.



Enabling more of the revenue you collect from taxpayers to… https://t.co/3SyGm1RiKZ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 13, 2026

Post continues:

... to go directly to the people who need it. Ask your Gen Z and neediest constituents: if AI could reduce spending in your state and improve the quality of services offered, with some percentage of those savings deposited in their bank accounts annually, would they approve of the government using AI? You know the answer. By focusing on technology that can allow government to provide better services at a lower cost, which AI will be in a position to enable, only then can you help provide for people who need help and support. AI is new, and not easy to implement. Which is why your state and the federal government should create programs to give new grads, who know or can learn AI, jobs working with existing staff to find ways to reduce costs and improve efficiency. It's an investment that will pay off. And as far as all the things you want to subsidize, from homes to childcare to healthcare , you could take every dollar from every billionaire and trillionaire in your state and probably every state and territory, leave them broke and then eat them, and it wouldn't cover for a year, the cost of what you want to do But Since I know healthcare, let's start there and see how serious you are about Medicare for All ? Who runs it and how do you choose that person? Right now the proposed legislation from jayapal and sanders says ," at the discretion of the Sec of HHS" What do you think would be happening right now if that had been passed ? I'll tell you the same thing I tell Republicans who think removing government and regulation from any market will make that market bigger and more efficient ... Ideology is not a strategy

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So, not entirely Republican-friendly but definitely not Ro-friendly.

Hey man, anyone shutting Ro down ... kudos.

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