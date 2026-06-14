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Smug Libs Melting Down Over UFC at Lincoln Memorial Get Brutal HISTORY Smackdown and We're Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on June 14, 2026
meme

A whiny sports fan (we assume Lefty, but who knows?) is melting down over UFC fighters holding press conferences and face-offs at the Lincoln Memorial ahead of a major fight card on the White House South Lawn this weekend. The event, billed as the UFC Freedom 250, is tied to America’s semiquincentennial celebrations, Flag Day, and President Trump’s 80th birthday. It features a full octagon on the South Lawn with top fighters, public watch parties on the Ellipse, and heavy promotion of American grit and military appreciation.

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Sounds awesome, right? That's why it's freaking the haters out. How DARE Americans celebrate America with strength and competition?! We should be apologizing for being so awesome and racist or something. We don't know; we can't keep these mouth-breathing whiners straight.

No. We're not.

We're proud.

We're excited.

We're ready ot celebrate our country.

And we don't give a damn if you don't like it, Josh.

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To refresh your memories, that's a dude. Yeah. Sorry ... we know.

Not to mention, that's LINCOLN. Americans definitely fought in front of him.

It's not just the UFC event that's freaking the haters out; it's everything and anything that is joyous and patriotic. Lights? THEY'RE BLINDING PILOTS (this is BS, BTW)! Fireworks! THAT'S A WASTE OF MONEY. Motorcross? THAT'S TRASHY.

Perhaps if we were tearing down statues, crapping on the sidewalks, and leaving drug needles everywhere, they'd be happier?

Seriously, the Left in this country should just leave since they hate so much of what makes us Americans. We are not an apologetic people who bow to our enemies; we are not Barack Obama. We are Donald Trump.

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Whether they like it or not.

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