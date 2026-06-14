Smug Libs Melting Down Over UFC at Lincoln Memorial Get Brutal HISTORY Smackdown and We're Here FOR IT

A whiny sports fan (we assume Lefty, but who knows?) is melting down over UFC fighters holding press conferences and face-offs at the Lincoln Memorial ahead of a major fight card on the White House South Lawn this weekend. The event, billed as the UFC Freedom 250, is tied to America’s semiquincentennial celebrations, Flag Day, and President Trump’s 80th birthday. It features a full octagon on the South Lawn with top fighters, public watch parties on the Ellipse, and heavy promotion of American grit and military appreciation.

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Sounds awesome, right? That's why it's freaking the haters out. How DARE Americans celebrate America with strength and competition?! We should be apologizing for being so awesome and racist or something. We don't know; we can't keep these mouth-breathing whiners straight.

I still am struggling to wrap my head around the fact this is actually happening…



Don’t care what your political views are, EVERYONE should be absolutely embarrassed & ashamed that this is happening at the Lincoln Memorial & White House. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/yX0m4TIzcb — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 13, 2026

No. We're not.

We're proud.

We're excited.

We're ready ot celebrate our country.

And we don't give a damn if you don't like it, Josh.

You know who used to host fight night at the White House?

This guy pic.twitter.com/WiscOuiM44 — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) June 13, 2026

I keep seeing people call this UFC event ‘embarrassing,’ yet none of them can actually explain why.



What exactly is shameful about one of the most popular sports in America being held on the National Mall and White House grounds to celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary? pic.twitter.com/ttUlUk1XW4 — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) June 13, 2026

To refresh your memories, that's a dude. Yeah. Sorry ... we know.

Imagine being this undone over a UFC event 😂 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 13, 2026

Not to mention, that's LINCOLN. Americans definitely fought in front of him.

Abe Lincoln would never have stood for Americans fighting each other. https://t.co/eFZtGhHeLV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 14, 2026

It's not just the UFC event that's freaking the haters out; it's everything and anything that is joyous and patriotic. Lights? THEY'RE BLINDING PILOTS (this is BS, BTW)! Fireworks! THAT'S A WASTE OF MONEY. Motorcross? THAT'S TRASHY.

Perhaps if we were tearing down statues, crapping on the sidewalks, and leaving drug needles everywhere, they'd be happier?

It's kind of amazing that for 2 years roving gangs of leftists walked around society tearing down public monuments and lighting things on fire, and it got absorbed into the background of society and treated as though it were just another unremarkable feature of everyday life. https://t.co/39u6R5gES4 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 14, 2026

Seriously, the Left in this country should just leave since they hate so much of what makes us Americans. We are not an apologetic people who bow to our enemies; we are not Barack Obama. We are Donald Trump.

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Whether they like it or not.

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