HA! Lefty's 'My Life Sucks Because There's a Trillionaire' Post Goes VIRAL for Hilariously WRONG Reasons

It takes a lot of nerve, or very little self-awareness, to post so openly about being a loser in life, and yet the user behind the 'I Dissent' X account managed to do just that.

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I am 52 years old. I have been working since I was 15 years old. I have no savings, no retirement, and will never own a home before I die.



And there is now a trillionaire. — I Dissent (@DissentFu) June 12, 2026

While we realize the point was not to expose themselves for failing at life, but to whine about how life isn't fair, we can't help but feel like we should send them a thank-you note and a dozen or so cookies for providing us with such amazing copy. This is the sort of post that is just BEGGING for a Twitchy.

Note, as you may already know, we typically do not cover randos UNLESS they've written something that has gone viral for all the right or wrong reasons.

This has gone viral, for all the wrong (but right for us) reasons.

Look at this:

Probably should have made better life choices, then. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 13, 2026

Well, have you tried to create products that benefit the world and then sell them? — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 13, 2026

How do you have even a shred of self-respect after blurting something as lame and pathetic as this out loud on social media? — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 13, 2026

At first we thought maybe they were engagement farming (the post has something like 8.8 million views and over 30k replies), BUT they are not verified... so even this won't benefit their sad little life.

Ummm, sorry you did not manage your money well. I am 53, started babysitting at 12 & have all of those things. That trillionaire made thousands of millionaires of regular working folks . — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 13, 2026

Thank goodness there is now a trillionaire. Imagine if everybody were like you. We'd be done as a species. — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) June 13, 2026

Good point.

Start saving money now and you can still turn it around. Come on, man. You're 52 and you gave up. That's just sad. Even worse, you're blaming someone else. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) June 13, 2026

This may be a clue as to why this person is 52 and has nothing.

I'm quite wealthy. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 13, 2026

How is it Elon’s fault that you were unable to make something of yourself? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) June 13, 2026

This is more about you than anyone else. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) June 13, 2026

Bingo.

You're probably broke because you're a lazy dumbass. pic.twitter.com/BAtiUOSFG9 — UltraMegaMAGAMan 🐿🦝 (@J0nWienke) June 14, 2026

Oof.

You should have learned more math. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 13, 2026

Math is hard, though.

The sad little person did respond after getting dragged all over X:

Genuine thank you to all the t/billionaire bootlickers that posted on this thread for the laughs you are providing the group chat! It's really nice to have a good laugh with friends 🥰



I hope you all live the life you deserve. — I Dissent (@DissentFu) June 14, 2026

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Well, considering most of the people responding to the pathetic tweet seem fairly successful, it would appear they are living the life they deserve. And ironically, so is this person.

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