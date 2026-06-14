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HA! Lefty's 'My Life Sucks Because There's a Trillionaire' Post Goes VIRAL for Hilariously WRONG Reasons

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on June 14, 2026
Meme

It takes a lot of nerve, or very little self-awareness, to post so openly about being a loser in life, and yet the user behind the 'I Dissent' X account managed to do just that. 

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While we realize the point was not to expose themselves for failing at life, but to whine about how life isn't fair, we can't help but feel like we should send them a thank-you note and a dozen or so cookies for providing us with such amazing copy. This is the sort of post that is just BEGGING for a Twitchy.

Note, as you may already know, we typically do not cover randos UNLESS they've written something that has gone viral for all the right or wrong reasons.

This has gone viral, for all the wrong (but right for us) reasons.

Look at this:

At first we thought maybe they were engagement farming (the post has something like 8.8 million views and over 30k replies), BUT they are not verified... so even this won't benefit their sad little life.

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Brett T.
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Good point.

This may be a clue as to why this person is 52 and has nothing.

Bingo.

Oof.

Math is hard, though.

The sad little person did respond after getting dragged all over X:

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Well, considering most of the people responding to the pathetic tweet seem fairly successful, it would appear they are living the life they deserve. And ironically, so is this person.

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2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY ELON MUSK SOCIAL SECURITY X

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