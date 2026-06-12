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SNL Skit? Supposed 'Dr.' Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Anthony Case DA and LOL, LAWD Have Mercy (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on June 12, 2026
Twitchy

The push to turn Karmelo Anthony into some kind of victim continues, this time by dragging up old dirt on the Collin County District Attorney’s office. 

At least we think so? It's hard to tell exactly what's going on, coming from Dr. Candice Matthews. 

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Watch: 

This is what we think she's talking about ... 

A federal lawsuit from a few years back accused the DA and a top assistant of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct toward staff. The case was settled for $1.75 million through the county’s insurance policy, with no admission of wrongdoing.

Critics are now using those allegations to question the integrity of the prosecution against Anthony, the teenager convicted in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a track meet. The argument seems to be that because the DA’s office faced serious misconduct claims in the past, the entire case against Anthony must be tainted or unfair.

Don't ask us, we just work here.

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But she's wearing a cowboy hat and everything!

There's that nugget as well.

Not a damn thing.

Awww, she's a Black Panther. K.

That logic falls apart quickly. Sexual harassment allegations against a prosecutor’s office years earlier have zero bearing on whether Anthony plunged a knife into another student’s chest. The facts of the killing stand on their own, backed by evidence presented in court. Trying to shift focus onto the DA’s personal or professional controversies is a classic distraction tactic that ignores the victim and the crime.

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Anthony murdered Metcalf.

And that's how the jury saw it as well. Sorry, not sorry.

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