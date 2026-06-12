SNL Skit? Supposed 'Dr.' Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Anthony Case DA and LOL, LAWD Have Mercy (Vid)

The push to turn Karmelo Anthony into some kind of victim continues, this time by dragging up old dirt on the Collin County District Attorney’s office.

At least we think so? It's hard to tell exactly what's going on, coming from Dr. Candice Matthews.

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Dr. Candice Matthews just dropped some receipts on Greg Lewis, the Colin County District Attorney who oversaw the prosecution of Karmelo Anthony‼️🧐



A federal lawsuit accused him of systemic sexual harassment and inappropriate touching with subordinates‼️



A $1.75 million… pic.twitter.com/6ZinaJktr1 — Creole Louisiana 🇺🇸 (@bAnthonYsr) June 11, 2026

This is what we think she's talking about ...

A federal lawsuit from a few years back accused the DA and a top assistant of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct toward staff. The case was settled for $1.75 million through the county’s insurance policy, with no admission of wrongdoing.

Critics are now using those allegations to question the integrity of the prosecution against Anthony, the teenager convicted in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a track meet. The argument seems to be that because the DA’s office faced serious misconduct claims in the past, the entire case against Anthony must be tainted or unfair.

Don't ask us, we just work here.

Doesn't explain Karmelo Anthony admitting to plunging a knife into a 17 year old's heart. — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) June 12, 2026

Still doesn’t change Karmelo’s guilt or his confession. — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) June 12, 2026

But she's wearing a cowboy hat and everything!

The Collin county DA’s name is GREG WILLIS, morons. And he didn’t even try the case. pic.twitter.com/A11YaS9EIH — ☀️Pray for Our Country🙏🏻❤️ (@Pray4USA2026) June 12, 2026

There's that nugget as well.

And what does this have to do with Karmelo being a murderer? pic.twitter.com/AXVCXkZ2Z3 — 🇺🇸Texas_Wick🇺🇸 (@Texas_1977) June 11, 2026

Not a damn thing.

Candice Matthews, National Minister of Politics for The New Black Panther Nation, put on a press conference where she accused the judge in the Karmelo Anthony trial of "child abuse."



Her evidence? His name appears on an amateur schizo site (childabusivejudges dot com) where… pic.twitter.com/ZKXn3w1elY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 12, 2026

Awww, she's a Black Panther. K.

That logic falls apart quickly. Sexual harassment allegations against a prosecutor’s office years earlier have zero bearing on whether Anthony plunged a knife into another student’s chest. The facts of the killing stand on their own, backed by evidence presented in court. Trying to shift focus onto the DA’s personal or professional controversies is a classic distraction tactic that ignores the victim and the crime.

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Anthony murdered Metcalf.

And that's how the jury saw it as well. Sorry, not sorry.

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