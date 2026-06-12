'Nazi Temu BERNIE' --> Graham Platner BODIED for Ugly Dig at Elon Musk for Becoming First Trillionaire

Graham Platner revealed even more of his true colors Friday with a seething display of envy toward Elon Musk’s historic achievement as the world’s first trillionaire.

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We already knew the guy is a lying, Nazi-tattoo-having, abusive, douchebag but now we're getting a glimpse into who he is as a policy guy and it's not good. Like, at all.

Instead of embracing the fundamentals of our country that makes it possible for anyone to succeed and even become a trillionaire, Platner posted a naked call to prevent anyone else from ever reaching that level of success: “Let’s make sure he’s also the last.”

Sorry for the visual.

Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire.



Let’s make sure he’s also the last. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 12, 2026

Why wouldn't we want to create more trillionaires? Isn't success a good thing?

Oh, that's right, the guy is a socialist.

Never mind.

Return the pie plate, Graham — Magills (@magills_) June 12, 2026

Lets make sure a NAZl doesnt win the Maine Senate seat. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 12, 2026

America is not bringing our best 🚩 pic.twitter.com/NfzMrPW0kL — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) June 12, 2026

Yikes, this guy is such a nightmare.

Nazi Temu Bernie. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 12, 2026

I hear and you make weird noises and have a small pecker. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 12, 2026

*cough cough*

And fin.

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