SNL Skit? Supposed 'Dr.' Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Anthony Case DA...
Hunter Biden Takes to X and Reminds Us We've All Got Something to...
VIP
Allow JB Pritzker to Explain Why the Chicago Bears Moving to Indiana Is...
GRRL(s), BYE: Crockett’s Crew Invents ANOTHER 'Genius' Reason to Free Anthony and WOW...
VIP
Virginia's 'Charlie Foxtrot' Around Data Centers Proves Just ONE Thing ... Democrats CANNO...
Sen. Mike Lee Cleans John Cornyn's CLOCK In Heated Back and Forth Over...
Look Who's Here to Vouch for Graham Platner's Character and Qualifications (This Is...
Canada's Globe and Mail Provides Helpful Tips on How to 'Properly Hate' Trillionaire...
Texas Loser John Cornyn Tries to Insult Scott Presler and, Yeah, THAT Didn't...
And Then There’s Fraud: Jeffries Says California’s Elections Are Secure But Trump Is...
Debt Wish: Dem Ayanna Pressley Wants Reparations and MAGA Is Begging Her to...
Scott Jennings Reminds Karen Finney She Worked for Bill Clinton During Her ‘Character...
VIP
UK Politician Claims Elon Musk Orchestrated the Riot in Belfast After Beheading Attempt
Boston Police Searching for Suspects in Armed Robbery of Lemonade Stand

'Nazi Temu BERNIE' --> Graham Platner BODIED for Ugly Dig at Elon Musk for Becoming First Trillionaire

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner revealed even more of his true colors Friday with a seething display of envy toward Elon Musk’s historic achievement as the world’s first trillionaire.

Advertisement

We already knew the guy is a lying, Nazi-tattoo-having, abusive, douchebag but now we're getting a glimpse into who he is as a policy guy and it's not good. Like, at all.

Instead of embracing the fundamentals of our country that makes it possible for anyone to succeed and even become a trillionaire, Platner posted a naked call to prevent anyone else from ever reaching that level of success: “Let’s make sure he’s also the last.”

Sorry for the visual.

Why wouldn't we want to create more trillionaires? Isn't success a good thing?

Oh, that's right, the guy is a socialist.

Never mind.

Yikes, this guy is such a nightmare.

Recommended

Texas Loser John Cornyn Tries to Insult Scott Presler and, Yeah, THAT Didn't Go Well for Him
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

*cough cough* 

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

GRRL(s), BYE: Crockett’s Crew Invents ANOTHER 'Genius' Reason to Free Karmelo Anthony and HOOBOY (WATCH)

Virginia's 'Charley Fox Trot' Around Data Centers Proves Just ONE Thing ... Democrats CANNOT Govern

Sen. Mike Lee Cleans John Cornyn's CLOCK In Heated Back and Forth Over Securing Elections (Plus THREAD)

Jerry Seinfeld Shuts Down Free Palestine Streamer With BRUTAL Reality Check and We Are Here FOR IT (Vid)

Jasmine Crockett Hijacks Grieving Metcalf Family’s Pain, Insisting Black Women Suffer More and WTF?! (Vid)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY ELON MUSK TESLA GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Loser John Cornyn Tries to Insult Scott Presler and, Yeah, THAT Didn't Go Well for Him
Grateful Calvin
SNL Skit? Supposed 'Dr.' Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Anthony Case DA and LOL, LAWD Have Mercy (Vid)
Sam J.
GRRL(s), BYE: Crockett’s Crew Invents ANOTHER 'Genius' Reason to Free Anthony and WOW That's DUMB (Watch)
Sam J.
Sen. Mike Lee Cleans John Cornyn's CLOCK In Heated Back and Forth Over Securing Elections (Plus THREAD)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Reminds Karen Finney She Worked for Bill Clinton During Her ‘Character Matters’ Rant
Warren Squire
Canada's Globe and Mail Provides Helpful Tips on How to 'Properly Hate' Trillionaire Elon Musk
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Texas Loser John Cornyn Tries to Insult Scott Presler and, Yeah, THAT Didn't Go Well for Him Grateful Calvin
Advertisement