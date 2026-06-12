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GRRL(s), BYE: Crockett’s Crew Invents ANOTHER 'Genius' Reason to Free Anthony and WOW That's DUMB (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on June 12, 2026
Meme

A fresh dose of viral absurdity is making the rounds on X after comedian Chrissie Mayr highlighted yet another jaw-dropping attempt to minimize the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf by convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony.

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We know, you're as shocked as we were when we first saw it.

The clip shows voices tied to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s orbit floating the idea that the brutal killing at a Texas track meet was somehow no big deal because it involved just a single wound — the latest in a string of increasingly strained rationalizations following Anthony’s 35-year sentence for first-degree murder.

C'mon you guys, he only stabbed him ONCE.

The number of asinine excuses some people are trying to make that somehow blame Metcalf for getting murdered is yet another reminder of how dumb this entire narrative has been from the get-go. Anthony's parents crying about 'justice for their son' when he's LITERALLY the one who killed Metcalf.

He just received justice, folks.

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Right? What's their point? He only meant to kill him a little? It was just one stab? 

Crockett can't leave office soon enough.

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