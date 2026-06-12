GRRL(s), BYE: Crockett’s Crew Invents ANOTHER 'Genius' Reason to Free Anthony and WOW That's DUMB (Watch)

A fresh dose of viral absurdity is making the rounds on X after comedian Chrissie Mayr highlighted yet another jaw-dropping attempt to minimize the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf by convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony.

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We know, you're as shocked as we were when we first saw it.

The clip shows voices tied to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s orbit floating the idea that the brutal killing at a Texas track meet was somehow no big deal because it involved just a single wound — the latest in a string of increasingly strained rationalizations following Anthony’s 35-year sentence for first-degree murder.

C'mon you guys, he only stabbed him ONCE.

GUYS!! It was just one stab.

People need to understand that pic.twitter.com/pG0kfLuwMP — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) June 11, 2026

The number of asinine excuses some people are trying to make that somehow blame Metcalf for getting murdered is yet another reminder of how dumb this entire narrative has been from the get-go. Anthony's parents crying about 'justice for their son' when he's LITERALLY the one who killed Metcalf.

He just received justice, folks.

Paid for racists. It's their job to spread hate. The Anthony kid is their attempt to raise money. Inciting riots pays really well when you're a poverty grifter. — Pattyland (@pattylandisle) June 11, 2026

He’s not any less dead. — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) June 11, 2026

Right? What's their point? He only meant to kill him a little? It was just one stab?

Crockett can't leave office soon enough.

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