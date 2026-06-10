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Jasmine Crockett Hijacks Grieving Metcalf Family’s Pain Insisting Black Women Suffer More and WTF?! (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:10 AM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In a thoughtless, cold, despicable, repugnant, abhorrent, RACIST moment that has ignited fierce backlash across social media, Rep. Jasmine Crockett delivered remarks that appeared to downplay the raw grief of a Texas family whose teenage son was fatally stabbed, asserting instead that Black women endure a level of daily suffering that the bereaved parents could scarcely imagine.

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The comments, made amid ongoing national conversations about youth violence and racial dynamics, have drawn sharp criticism for what many view as a tone-deaf attempt to reframe personal tragedy through the lens of identity politics, further inflaming tensions.

Watch this:

We promise, if living through the agony and fear black mothers live through every day would bring their son back, the Metcalfs would gladly and wholeheartedly volunteer.

This wasn't just a fight, Jasmine.

Their son was MURDERED.

Yes, that's what you're hearing.

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All of that. ^

AOC is still the champion of dumb in the House, but Crockett is a close second.

He was right.

Definitely part of it.

That she is.

She's a Democrat. This is what they do.

Oh, she probably has a bunch of gigs lined up where she can go on TV and say more stupid crap like this but YES, thank God she's done being an elected official very soon.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS

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