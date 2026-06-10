Jasmine Crockett Hijacks Grieving Metcalf Family’s Pain Insisting Black Women Suffer More and WTF?! (Vid)

In a thoughtless, cold, despicable, repugnant, abhorrent, RACIST moment that has ignited fierce backlash across social media, Rep. Jasmine Crockett delivered remarks that appeared to downplay the raw grief of a Texas family whose teenage son was fatally stabbed, asserting instead that Black women endure a level of daily suffering that the bereaved parents could scarcely imagine.

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The comments, made amid ongoing national conversations about youth violence and racial dynamics, have drawn sharp criticism for what many view as a tone-deaf attempt to reframe personal tragedy through the lens of identity politics, further inflaming tensions.

Watch this:

Rep. Crockett: "Black women live in agony every day that I promise the Metcalfs had never lived through" pic.twitter.com/GVielzMf51 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

We promise, if living through the agony and fear black mothers live through every day would bring their son back, the Metcalfs would gladly and wholeheartedly volunteer.

This wasn't just a fight, Jasmine.

Their son was MURDERED.

…so just to be clear



…ALL Black women, all of them…100% of Black women, live in greater agony EVERY DAY just by being Black and alive and women…



…than a family whose son was STABBED TO DEATH?



Is that what I’m hearing?!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 10, 2026

Yes, that's what you're hearing.

I imagine the Metcalf’s would gladly and wholeheartedly live with whatever fear and agony @JasmineForUS thinks black mothers live with if it meant they could have their son back. pic.twitter.com/X80Q7WvIwQ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 10, 2026

All of that. ^

AOC is still the champion of dumb in the House, but Crockett is a close second.

“Life is hard. It’s harder when you’re stupid.”



- John Wayne — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) June 10, 2026

He was right.

This is why she is now unemployed... stupid sht like this — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 10, 2026

Definitely part of it.

That she is.

Makes a murder case of a black man killing a white man about black women. — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) June 10, 2026

She's a Democrat. This is what they do.

So you're saying losing a child to violence isn't as bad as being a black woman, @JasmineForUS?

You are a soulless loser. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) June 10, 2026

Thank God that lunatic will be out of a job on 12/31/26 — Boodro's Texas Kitchen (@BoodroTex) June 10, 2026

Oh, she probably has a bunch of gigs lined up where she can go on TV and say more stupid crap like this but YES, thank God she's done being an elected official very soon.

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