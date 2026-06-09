OOF! Sharyl Attkisson Posts ULTIMATE Flashback Video Humiliating Hillary All OVER Again for MASSIVE Lies

You all remember when Hillary Clinton was running for office in 2008 and she claimed she had arrived in Bosnia and had to run to the cars because of sniper fire?

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If not, she did say just that.

In other words, she lied.

And Sharyl Attkisson has all the receipts which makes it all the more glorious.

It all started here:

I was officially on 2 combat missions with the USAF.

On one sortie, the guys fired cruise missiles and we took ground fire.

They—the airmen—were “in combat.”

I was not.

I was a reporter embedded to report on what they were doing.

It’s not the same… — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) June 8, 2026

And speaking of it not being the same ...

I feel a little like Forrest Gump... but I was also on the flight in Bosnia when Hillary Clinton claimed we "landed under sniper fire."

We didn't.

She didn't.

The reporting I did on this for CBS Evening News led the broadcast two nights in a row. https://t.co/kTz7mKGhfJ pic.twitter.com/y6v8X9aq16 — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) June 9, 2026

Painful and yet delish at the same time. If you watch the clip, you see there was a welcoming committee; heck, Hillary even posed for some photos. Oh, and our favorite part is how her campaign people said there WAS sniper fire in the region when the landed.

Yeah.

And then of course, POITICO pushing Obama since it was 2008.

Ouch.

Such a great reminder that Hillary has always been a complete and total liar and OH YEAH, she will never be president.

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