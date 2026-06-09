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OOF! Sharyl Attkisson Posts ULTIMATE Flashback Video Humiliating Hillary All OVER Again for MASSIVE Lies

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

You all remember when Hillary Clinton was running for office in 2008 and she claimed she had arrived in Bosnia and had to run to the cars because of sniper fire?

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If not, she did say just that.

In other words, she lied.

And Sharyl Attkisson has all the receipts which makes it all the more glorious.

It all started here:

And speaking of it not being the same ... 

Painful and yet delish at the same time. If you watch the clip, you see there was a welcoming committee; heck, Hillary even posed for some photos. Oh, and our favorite part is how her campaign people said there WAS sniper fire in the region when the landed.

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Yeah.

And then of course, POITICO pushing Obama since it was 2008.

Ouch.

Such a great reminder that Hillary has always been a complete and total liar and OH YEAH, she will never be president.

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Conservative Californians Noticing a Strange Trend With THEIR Mail-In Ballots and It Ain't GOOD (Pics) Sam J.
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