NO ONE Is Talking to YOU, Obama Bro: Meghan McCain Makes Tommy Vietor Her BIATCH in BRUTAL Back and Forth

Meghan McCain triggered a whole MESS of whiners on X by noting that even people in her circle who’ve never once bought into election-fraud talk are now openly wondering what’s really going on with California’s mail-in ballot results.

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It's pretty wild, especially when people who have never supported the idea that elections have been stolen are noticing something is off in Los Angeles.

Pod Save America co-host, Obama bro, and former van driver Tommy Vietor immediately pounced because what else is he gonna do? Ain't like he's got a real job.

The back and forth started here:

For whatever it’s worth, people in my life who have never ever spoken about stolen elections in any capacity are now saying this about California… https://t.co/qVH9i0mxOd — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 7, 2026

Notice she did not tag lil Tommy here, but for whatever reason, he thought it was a good idea to start a cat fight with McCain.

Hmmm wonder if that’s because there’s a massive right wing disinformation campaign to spread this bulls**t https://t.co/pSML0bv8aN — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 7, 2026

YES, IT'S ALL THE RIGHT'S FAULT THAT PEOPLE THINK SOMETHING IS OFF IN LA. YOU TELL 'EM, VAN BOY. IT'S A PLOT!

McCain was less than impressed.

No one is talking to you Obama bro. Like no one. https://t.co/niTaWHnOXh — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 7, 2026

Like, no one.

She's right.

Which is probably why he got his panties in a wad about her post:

It’s not my fault that you’re a bozo and believed that Pratt AI slop videos were going to win him an election in LA — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 7, 2026

REEEEEEEEEEE.

I’m the bozo? You’re the one shilling hard for a guy with a Nazi tattoo who abuses his girlfriends. https://t.co/9l66t7AQGC — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 7, 2026

What she said.

Every word of it. Vietor and his fellow Obama bros have NO ROOM TO TALK about bad candidates EVER after they jumped on the Graham Platner Nazi bandwagon.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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