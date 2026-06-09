'They Claim to Fight Hate But Sow Division’: MLK’s Niece Shreds SPLC in...
VIP
YouTuber Who Aborted His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome Claims He Wasn't Aborted...
'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally...
She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking...
Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud...
Color Us SHOCKED! Oh Wait, No. --> Another Secret Graham Platner Social Media...
'Better LAWYER UP': LA's Nithya Raman Absolutely SHREDDED for Thanking 'Her Voters' in...
A Big Stretch: The Atlantic Reaches Across the Pond to Find a Writer...
Seize Heil!: Dem Graham Platner Imagines Himself As a Robin Hood Socialist Who...
Double Drivel: Hakeem Jeffries Ignorantly Claims New York Knicks Fan Trump Knows Nothing...
Craze and Means: Trump’s Not the Only Republican Kristen Welker of NBC News...
VIP
WNBA’s Brianna Turner Opposes USA 250 Patches on Uniforms Because Players Wouldn’t Have...
Jonathan Chait: The GOP's Refusal to Accept Spencer Pratt's Defeat Is Bizarre and...
Los Angeles Dodger Blake Treinen Was Not Wearing a Pride Hat on Pride...

NO ONE Is Talking to YOU, Obama Bro: Meghan McCain Makes Tommy Vietor Her BIATCH in BRUTAL Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on June 09, 2026
meme

Meghan McCain triggered a whole MESS of whiners on X by noting that even people in her circle who’ve never once bought into election-fraud talk are now openly wondering what’s really going on with California’s mail-in ballot results.

Advertisement

It's pretty wild, especially when people who have never supported the idea that elections have been stolen are noticing something is off in Los Angeles.

Pod Save America co-host, Obama bro, and former van driver Tommy Vietor immediately pounced because what else is he gonna do? Ain't like he's got a real job.

The back and forth started here:

Notice she did not tag lil Tommy here, but for whatever reason, he thought it was a good idea to start a cat fight with McCain.

YES, IT'S ALL THE RIGHT'S FAULT THAT PEOPLE THINK SOMETHING IS OFF IN LA. YOU TELL 'EM, VAN BOY. IT'S A PLOT!

McCain was less than impressed.

Like, no one.

She's right.

Which is probably why he got his panties in a wad about her post:

Recommended

'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally 'Steal' Elections
Sam J.
Advertisement

REEEEEEEEEEE.

What she said.

Every word of it. Vietor and his fellow Obama bros have NO ROOM TO TALK about bad candidates EVER after they jumped on the Graham Platner Nazi bandwagon.

============================================================

Related:

YouTuber Who Aborted His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome Claims He Wasn't Aborted Because He's NORMAL

'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally 'Steal' Elections

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking Out on Welker -WATCH

Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Color Us SHOCKED! Oh Wait, No. --> Another Secret Graham Platner Social Media Account Shows Up and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY LOS ANGELES VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally 'Steal' Elections
Sam J.
She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking Out on Welker -WATCH
Sam J.
Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Color Us SHOCKED! Oh Wait, No. --> Another Secret Graham Platner Social Media Account Shows Up and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'Better LAWYER UP': LA's Nithya Raman Absolutely SHREDDED for Thanking 'Her Voters' in Victory Lap
Sam J.
A Big Stretch: The Atlantic Reaches Across the Pond to Find a Writer Who Believes James Talarico Is Manly
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally 'Steal' Elections Sam J.
Advertisement