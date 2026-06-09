Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

It's not every day we see Ted Lieu picking a fight he likely knew he'd lose and yet, he did just that. To be fair, the man has never been what we'd call 'bright' on social media.

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Still.

He could have completely avoided this back and forth on California voter fraud but OH NO.

It all started here:

This is a fair assessment.



Bass' growth fell and Raman's is exploding suddenly....the INSTANT the later had the opportunity to lock out a Republican.



This directly lagged suspicious Kalshi trading activity btw. https://t.co/Yrf7kIRxbB pic.twitter.com/JGpQUfrt34 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 7, 2026

Considering Raman's own district didn't vote for her? Yeah.

And while we know we're not supposed to say anything about voter fraud EVER, this seems ... fishy.

Will Chamberlain chimed in:

Correct



Kalshi will have the information on whoever decided to start betting on Raman when there was no public information indicating that the ballots would shift so decisively in her favor



Good place for @billessayli to start https://t.co/NUS3oXN0zQ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 7, 2026

Good place to start an investigation. That seems fair.

It was at this point that pathetic, sad, desperate to prove he's tougher than he really is Ted Lieu jumped into the fray.

Dear @willchamberlain: Here’s some public information:



-LA Times showed Raman in 2nd place in poll, ahead of Republican Pratt.



-Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 4 to 1 in LA.



Stop being a sore loser and a crybaby. Take your false attacks on democracy and shove it. https://t.co/iO7AaizeSb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 7, 2026

Take your attacks on democracy and shove it?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This dumbarse.

Chamberlain fired back:

Yes, moron, I'm aware that Democrats swamp Republicans in LA. That doesn't explain why the late ballots boosted Raman and not your former colleague and fellow Democrat Karen Bass.



Maybe fix your third-world elections before ignorantly spouting off at private citizens https://t.co/iclOAybQGe — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 8, 2026

And boom.

You love to see it.

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