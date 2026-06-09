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Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on June 09, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

It's not every day we see Ted Lieu picking a fight he likely knew he'd lose and yet, he did just that. To be fair, the man has never been what we'd call 'bright' on social media. 

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Still.

He could have completely avoided this back and forth on California voter fraud but OH NO.

It all started here:

Considering Raman's own district didn't vote for her? Yeah. 

And while we know we're not supposed to say anything about voter fraud EVER, this seems ... fishy.

Will Chamberlain chimed in:

Good place to start an investigation. That seems fair.

It was at this point that pathetic, sad, desperate to prove he's tougher than he really is Ted Lieu jumped into the fray.

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Take your attacks on democracy and shove it?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This dumbarse.

Chamberlain fired back:

And boom.

You love to see it.

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