She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking...
Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud...
Color Us SHOCKED! Oh Wait, No. --> Another Secret Graham Platner Social Media...
A Big Stretch: The Atlantic Reaches Across the Pond to Find a Writer...
Seize Heil!: Dem Graham Platner Imagines Himself As a Robin Hood Socialist Who...
Double Drivel: Hakeem Jeffries Ignorantly Claims New York Knicks Fan Trump Knows Nothing...
Craze and Means: Trump’s Not the Only Republican Kristen Welker of NBC News...
VIP
WNBA’s Brianna Turner Opposes USA 250 Patches on Uniforms Because Players Wouldn’t Have...
Jonathan Chait: The GOP's Refusal to Accept Spencer Pratt's Defeat Is Bizarre and...
Los Angeles Dodger Blake Treinen Was Not Wearing a Pride Hat on Pride...
WSJ Calls Them 'Dark Years.' Reality Calls Them Graham Platner’s Entire Pathetic Adult...
End Wokeness: ‘Nothing Can Prepare You for the Voice of this US House...
VIP
Bernie’s Last Gift to America: A Cheating Socialist With a Nazi Skull Tattoo
Woman Sues to Stop UFC Freedom 250 Event, Claiming ‘Aesthetic Injury’ to Her...

'Better LAWYER UP': LA's Nithya Raman Absolutely SHREDDED for Thanking 'Her Voters' in Victory Lap

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on June 09, 2026
Meme

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman took to X on Tuesday to celebrate her advancement to the general election for mayor, thanking her volunteers and donors while vowing to keep battling a City Hall she says has long favored powerful special interests over working families struggling with high rents and failing services. 

Advertisement

The victory lap, however, was met with an avalanche of skepticism in the replies, where users pointed to her third-place finish in her own council district, an earlier concession on election night, and a suspiciously timed surge from late mail-in ballots that somehow vaulted her into the runoff against the odds—prompting fresh demands for a full audit and accusations that the results reflect the same ballot-harvesting concerns recently captured on undercover video in the city.

Post continues:

... else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues. For too long, City Hall has prioritized giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services, and a city that has stopped working for them.

If you’re as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you’ll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone.

Recommended

Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

Guess how this is going over on X. 

C'mon, just guess. It'll be fun.

Never mess with a Rooftop Korean. Seriously.

Nice printing of the name there. Wow.

Uhh, yup. Weird, right?

============================================================

Related:

HA! 'Pathological Liar' Graham Platner Lashes Out Whining About Defamation, TRIPS Over Damning Receipts

DRAAAG HIM! Lara Logan ENDS Jake Tapper for Scolding Trump After Welker Interview and We Are Here FOR IT

Advertisement

Face That LAUNCHED 1000 Memes! Kristin Welker's Expressions During Trump Interview Go Hilariously VIRAL

Scott Jennings Went THERE Making BRUTAL #MeToo Jab at Graham Platner Who Wants to Lock Billionaires UP

LEGEND: When Trump Walked Out on BS Interview We Missed Something Awesome (and Hilarious) **WATCH**

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY LAURA LOOMER LIBS OF TIKTOK LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Color Us SHOCKED! Oh Wait, No. --> Another Secret Graham Platner Social Media Account Shows Up and HOOBOY
Sam J.
She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking Out on Welker -WATCH
Sam J.
Double Drivel: Hakeem Jeffries Ignorantly Claims New York Knicks Fan Trump Knows Nothing About the Team
Warren Squire
Jonathan Chait: The GOP's Refusal to Accept Spencer Pratt's Defeat Is Bizarre and Revealing
Brett T.
A Big Stretch: The Atlantic Reaches Across the Pond to Find a Writer Who Believes James Talarico Is Manly
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement