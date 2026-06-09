'Better LAWYER UP': LA's Nithya Raman Absolutely SHREDDED for Thanking 'Her Voters' in Victory Lap

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman took to X on Tuesday to celebrate her advancement to the general election for mayor, thanking her volunteers and donors while vowing to keep battling a City Hall she says has long favored powerful special interests over working families struggling with high rents and failing services.

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The victory lap, however, was met with an avalanche of skepticism in the replies, where users pointed to her third-place finish in her own council district, an earlier concession on election night, and a suspiciously timed surge from late mail-in ballots that somehow vaulted her into the runoff against the odds—prompting fresh demands for a full audit and accusations that the results reflect the same ballot-harvesting concerns recently captured on undercover video in the city.

I’m incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles.



To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone… — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) June 9, 2026

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... else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues. For too long, City Hall has prioritized giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services, and a city that has stopped working for them. If you’re as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you’ll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone.

Guess how this is going over on X.

C'mon, just guess. It'll be fun.

Cheater — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2026

Seems more like a rigged election… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 9, 2026

You are a fraud. — Seth Keshel (@RealSKeshel) June 9, 2026

You have to be super stupid to think there won't be a Fed investigation and you all stepped in an elephant sized pile of shit.



Lawyer up. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) June 9, 2026

Never mess with a Rooftop Korean. Seriously.

You know no one believes you won right? 🤣 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 9, 2026

Don’t flatter yourself sweetheart



You got in by a very rigged system



Case in point pic.twitter.com/xz8I8nruFG — We Are All Charlie Kirk (@sharkbait987) June 9, 2026

Nice printing of the name there. Wow.

Didnt you concede on election night? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 9, 2026

Uhh, yup. Weird, right?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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