LEGEND: When Trump Walked Out on BS Interview We Missed Something Awesome (and Hilarious) **WATCH**

In the TDS inflicted arena of presidential media appearances conducted the mainstream media, few exchanges leave a lasting imprint quite like the one that unfolded during Trump’s recent interview with NBC’s Kristin Welker in a Wisconsin barn setting.

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What a disaster that broad is.

As the conversation (if you can call it that) drew to a close, Trump rose abruptly, delivered a decisive stomp that echoed across the hay-strewn floor, and strode off, leaving the visibly stunned correspondent standing alone with her notes—an unscripted exit that supporters have hailed as a masterstroke of confidence and a pointed rebuke to what they see as media condescension.

The clip, shared widely online, has ignited a fresh wave of admiration among conservatives who view it as vintage Trump: bold, theatrical, and utterly unafraid to seize the final word.

If you haven't seen the clip you can watch it here.

That being said, many people have missed something that made the interview even funnier.

Watch:

This is the greatest end of an interview I’ve ever seen. Bar none! 🤣



Trump just didn’t drop the mich, he buried it. Like nuclear dust in Iran. Deep!



This man is Legend. Soak it up. pic.twitter.com/FWaLRbVpKb — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 7, 2026

LEGEND.

Yes, we did vote for this.

I agree.



The. Best.



Then he crushed the mic. — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) June 7, 2026

Not just a mic drop - this was a mic CRUSH.

What kind of journalist interviews people while making these nasty facial expressions? pic.twitter.com/M8LK2UCCPT — Andrew Chia (@Andrew_Chia01) June 7, 2026

That would be the mainstream media when Trump or honestly any Republican is in office.

Ok, that would have been a hoot.

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