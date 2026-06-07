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LOL-GTFO! Lefty Blue Check DOG-WALKED for Attempting to Normalize Platner As Just a 'Working Class Guy'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on June 07, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Democrats are working really hard to make us all think Graham Platner is just one of the guys, you know? Blue-collar, marine, rough, tough manly guy with a few skeletons in his closet, but who among us hasn't accidentally gotten a Nazi tattoo and had a little too much fun in a port-a-potty?

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It gets worse ... 

Some blue-check deckhand is out here defending Graham Platner by claiming that if you don’t personally know 'a handful of guys like him'—you know, the Nazi-tattoo-having, assault-allegation-riddled, antisemitic-meltdown types—you’ve obviously never done a day of real physical labor and are just an out-of-touch elitist who doesn’t get why Platner’s crushing it in the polls. 

Because in this guy’s world, every blue-collar dude is one swastika ink job and a few domestic disputes away from Senate material. 

Classic leftist cope: when your candidate’s a walking scandal, just pretend he’s the voice of the working man. Oof.

There's also Claude Taylor, who thinks Platner is just like any other guy who goes off and joins the military.

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We'd ask what's wrong with these people, but we don't really want to know.

Same.

Yeah, not a great look for any of these people. 

And please, we all know Platner isn't a working-class guy.

As usual, it's harder to convince people they've been lied to than anything else.

*cough cough*

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So many opportunities to use this wonderful gif. 

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2026 ELECTIONS MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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