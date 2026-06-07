LOL-GTFO! Lefty Blue Check DOG-WALKED for Attempting to Normalize Platner As Just a 'Working Class Guy'

Democrats are working really hard to make us all think Graham Platner is just one of the guys, you know? Blue-collar, marine, rough, tough manly guy with a few skeletons in his closet, but who among us hasn't accidentally gotten a Nazi tattoo and had a little too much fun in a port-a-potty?

Advertisement

No, Graham Platner is not relatable. He's not like most guys. Most guys don't have the skeletons in their closets that he does.



Stop letting politics make you psycho. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 5, 2026

It gets worse ...

Some blue-check deckhand is out here defending Graham Platner by claiming that if you don’t personally know 'a handful of guys like him'—you know, the Nazi-tattoo-having, assault-allegation-riddled, antisemitic-meltdown types—you’ve obviously never done a day of real physical labor and are just an out-of-touch elitist who doesn’t get why Platner’s crushing it in the polls.

Because in this guy’s world, every blue-collar dude is one swastika ink job and a few domestic disputes away from Senate material.

Classic leftist cope: when your candidate’s a walking scandal, just pretend he’s the voice of the working man. Oof.

If you don't know at least a handful of guys like Graham, you've never done a day of physical labor in your life and you should really think long and hard about your own class position and why Platner is winning Maine so handily... https://t.co/A5pnnk0Llo — John F. Morton (@musepwt) June 6, 2026

There's also Claude Taylor, who thinks Platner is just like any other guy who goes off and joins the military.

Unless you went to prep schools that costs $75,000 a year and came from a very wealthy and well connected family, you most certainly did not go to school with a "bunch of Graham Platners". Why is everyone becoming pathological liars all of a sudden??? pic.twitter.com/ikWdF6kENJ — Tim (@trouble_man90) June 7, 2026

We'd ask what's wrong with these people, but we don't really want to know.

I've met guys like Platner. They were all ex-cons. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 6, 2026

Same.

The ‘working class guy’ who went to fancy prep school Hotchkiss and came from a distinguished and affluent family? — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) June 6, 2026

That’s a lot of words just to admit you hang with psychotic misogynistic Nazis. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/o5X1f4gc9N — Eric Christen (@ericdchristen) June 6, 2026

Yeah, not a great look for any of these people.

And please, we all know Platner isn't a working-class guy.

He went to a $70,000 a year prep school and his parents bought him a house. — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) June 6, 2026

As usual, it's harder to convince people they've been lied to than anything else.

You’re working from a stereotype and it shows.

Friend, I came from a working class community. Where I came from the World War II vets would be pissed off at anybody with a Nazi tattoo. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) June 6, 2026

He's "working class" in the same context as "you're heterosexual" — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 6, 2026

*cough cough*

That dude is not working class, FFS. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) June 6, 2026

“Class position” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) June 6, 2026

Advertisement

So many opportunities to use this wonderful gif.

============================================================

Related:

Dana Loesch TRIGGERS Candace Owens By Pointing Out One Simple but VERY TRUE Fact About Her and Erika Kirk

Brit Hume OWNS Dumbest Obama Bro Tommy Vietor for Pushing Pritzker to STRIP McCaskey of Bears Ownership

David French Is SHOCKED His New Team Might Actually Elect Graham Platner ... SHOCKED, We Say

GASP! Not THAT! Pete Hegseth's Kids Wear Fatigues in Normandy and Paranoid, Batsh**t Lefties Can't DEEEAL

He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out As a Creeper Is DAMNING

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.