Brit Hume OWNS Dumbest Obama Bro Tommy Vietor for Pushing Pritzker to STRIP McCaskey of Bears Ownership

Obama mouthpiece Tommy Vietor is fussy over the Chicago Bears’ McCaskey family ownership and straight-up demanding that Gov. J.B. Pritzker seize the franchise and hand every Chicago resident a stake in the team—like some kind of socialist fan-fiction fever dream.
Because apparently private property rights are just so 20th century when your favorite NFL squad might be eyeing a move.
It all started here with the announcement:
Statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/HE002RffIX— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2026
Hard to blame them considering what a crap-hole Chicago has become.
Smart move. All pro teams need to leave democrat occupied states and cities. They have proven their only goal is to make people and businesses miserable.— PiusX (@PiusXwest) June 5, 2026
They're right; this is a smart move, one all sports teams should consider.
Which is probably why Obama Bro Tommy Vietor said something really stupid, even for him:
Pritzer should strip the team from the McCaskey family and give every Chicago resident a stake. https://t.co/bop6NNvHH6— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 5, 2026
What?
Does Vietor actually know what he just said?
HA HA HA HA HA
Brit Hume chimed in:
I wonder under what legal authority this Obama bro thinks Pritzker has to do such a thing. https://t.co/hAA3gpXugx— Brit Hume (@brithume) June 5, 2026
The guy drove a van around for Barack Obama, and that somehow qualified him to be a Democrat talking head, which is proof that any moron can succeed as a member of the Democratic Party if they're willing to drive the van around.
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Heh.
The “you didn’t build that” clause.— Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) June 5, 2026
Good to see Obama continues to poison the country through the dumbest of his minions.
*eyeroll*
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