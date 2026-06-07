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Brit Hume OWNS Dumbest Obama Bro Tommy Vietor for Pushing Pritzker to STRIP McCaskey of Bears Ownership

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on June 07, 2026
Meme

Obama mouthpiece Tommy Vietor is fussy over the Chicago Bears’ McCaskey family ownership and straight-up demanding that Gov. J.B. Pritzker seize the franchise and hand every Chicago resident a stake in the team—like some kind of socialist fan-fiction fever dream. 

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Because apparently private property rights are just so 20th century when your favorite NFL squad might be eyeing a move. 

It all started here with the announcement:

Hard to blame them considering what a crap-hole Chicago has become.

They're right; this is a smart move, one all sports teams should consider.

Which is probably why Obama Bro Tommy Vietor said something really stupid, even for him:

What?

Does Vietor actually know what he just said?

HA HA HA HA HA

Brit Hume chimed in:

The guy drove a van around for Barack Obama, and that somehow qualified him to be a Democrat talking head, which is proof that any moron can succeed as a member of the Democratic Party if they're willing to drive the van around.

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Heh.

Good to see Obama continues to poison the country through the dumbest of his minions.

*eyeroll*

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