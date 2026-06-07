He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out As a Creeper Is DAMNING

Graham Platner thought it would be smart to snap at Sen. John Fetterman, claiming the Pennsylvania Democrat’s tanking approval ratings have nothing to do with the whole hoodie-and-cargo-shorts vibe and everything to do with his support for Israel and the occasional vote that doesn’t toe the progressive line.

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This may well be the first time we've seen the unhinged, bigoted, sexist, Nazi deviant actually lash out at criticism on X. Granted, we imagine his handlers were ok with them going after Fetterman because he supports Israel.

Platner tried so hard here.

Man, we sincerely hope someone else wrote this because otherwise, the Nazi-tat guy is proving his Nazi-tat support.

Here's where it all started:

Fetterman vows to ditch hoodie for suit if Graham Platner proves he didn't send 'd-k pics' to minors https://t.co/Qbkl2erI4I pic.twitter.com/i2onsEhbYw — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2026

And gosh golly gee, this one made Platner mad.

Wonder why.

Tell us you're a Nazi creeper without telling us you're a Nazi creeper ...

John Fetterman seems to genuinely think that the reason no one likes him is because he refuses to wear a suit.



It's not the hoodie, dude. It's because you've become a stooge for AIPAC and the Republican party. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 6, 2026

Dude.

Stooge.

How old is this guy? Sure, Democrats have been desperate to portray him as some young dumb guy who's just trying to figure things out, but ultimately we know better. He's just a dumb buy.

Guy with the Nazi tattoo reminds us he still hates Jews. https://t.co/3llsVMZSm4 — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) June 7, 2026

It’s like he’s playing a ‘mention AIPAC’ drinking game. Maybe he’ll show up at another ex’s house against her will. https://t.co/UOqvCBPmwN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 7, 2026

Platner’s running an actively antisemitic campaign. The tattoo is covered but keeps showing through. https://t.co/wKmG2YI53I — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 7, 2026

Platner is a dangerous, violent, crazed antisemite ... sadly, he represents the modern-day Democratic Party almost perfectly.

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Related:

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That One Time the Republican Nominee for Governor of Iowa Schooled Obama TO HIS FACE (Watch)

Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have HERE?! Even NBC Notices Late Ballot Drops Always Seem to Benefit Dems



Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Posts

A-HOLE Who Publicized Aborting His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome NOW Playing the Victim and HOOBOY

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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