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He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out As a Creeper Is DAMNING

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:10 AM on June 07, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner thought it would be smart to snap at Sen. John Fetterman, claiming the Pennsylvania Democrat’s tanking approval ratings have nothing to do with the whole hoodie-and-cargo-shorts vibe and everything to do with his support for Israel and the occasional vote that doesn’t toe the progressive line.

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This may well be the first time we've seen the unhinged, bigoted, sexist, Nazi deviant actually lash out at criticism on X. Granted, we imagine his handlers were ok with them going after Fetterman because he supports Israel.

Platner tried so hard here.

Man, we sincerely hope someone else wrote this because otherwise, the Nazi-tat guy is proving his Nazi-tat support.

Here's where it all started:

And gosh golly gee, this one made Platner mad.

Wonder why.

Tell us you're a Nazi creeper without telling us you're a Nazi creeper ... 

Dude.

Stooge.

How old is this guy? Sure, Democrats have been desperate to portray him as some young dumb guy who's just trying to figure things out, but ultimately we know better. He's just a dumb buy.

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Platner is a dangerous, violent, crazed antisemite ... sadly, he represents the modern-day Democratic Party almost perfectly.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ISRAEL JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA GRAHAM PLATNER

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