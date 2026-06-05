Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over...
VIP
Newsom's Jab at Trump's Reflecting Pool Project Aged Predictably (but I Understand His...
A-HOLE Who Publicized Aborting His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome NOW Playing the...
YUP, Looks Like the NYT Set Lyndsey Fifield Up As a Gift to...
There's Obviously Been a Rule Change Since These Dems Said This About the...
A Set-Up All ALONG: Lyndsey Fifield SHREDS The New York Times for Using...
VIP
‘Stached Away: Ex-Trump Adviser John Bolton to Plead Guilty to Mishandling Classified Docu...
Out-of-Sync Ink: Dem Graham Platner Responds to Ex-Girlfriend’s Nazi Totenkopf Tattoo Time...
VIP
Update: Boston's Trans Period Pride Event Is Back On: 'We Are Not Backing...
Roseanne Remembers How No One Stood Up for Her
USA Today Reports Several GOP-Run States Have Declared June Nuclear Family Month
'Stay the Course': Parents of Children With Down Syndrome React to Despicable Abortion...
'The Only Good Cracker Is a Dead Cracker': This Karmelo Anthony Supporter Seems...
Delaney Hall Further Trolls Chef José Andrés With Menu of ‘Chef’s Signature Meals’

Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have HERE?! Even NBC Notices Late Ballot Drops Always Seem to Benefit Dems

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on June 05, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

In the middle of crunching 'early returns' from Los Angeles’s 2026 mayoral race, an NBC News anchor offered viewers a remarkably candid explanation for why the numbers keep shifting in one direction.

Advertisement

With just 66 percent of ballots counted, incumbent Karen Bass held a narrow lead over challenger Spencer Pratt, while progressive Councilmember Nithya Raman trailed in third. As the graphic lingered on screen, the anchor explained the dynamic everyone watching already suspected: those mail-in ballots still trickling in 'tend almost always [to be] heavily Democratic.'

You don't SAY?

Watch:

He noted the pattern has repeated itself for about a decade in California congressional and local races. On election night, one candidate—often a Republican or outsider—appears competitive or even ahead. Then, over days or weeks, the mail ballots arrive, and the gap closes in the Democrats’ favor.

The anchor shrugged it off as voters simply mailing ballots later and leaning heavily blue. No deeper analysis. No curiosity about why the phenomenon is so predictably one-sided in a state with universal mail voting, ballot harvesting, and extended counting windows.

So he noticed it, but, you know, it just so happens that only Democratic voters vote late. Totally.

Recommended

A-HOLE Who Publicized Aborting His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome NOW Playing the Victim and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wonder if that's why elected officials don't want us to pass the SAVE Act? Even some Republicans ... 

Ahem.

It's not just happening in California either. Most blue states seem to have this same thing happening ... in the last decade or so. 

Crazy, right?

============================================================

Related:

Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Posts

A-HOLE Who Publicized Aborting His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome NOW Playing the Victim and HOOBOY

YUP, Looks Like the NYT Set Lyndsey Fifield Up As a Gift to a Nazi-Tatted Democrat; This Post Shows HOW

A Set-Up All ALONG: Lyndsey Fifield SHREDS The New York Times for Using Her Story to HELP Graham Platner

EFF That GUY! The Latest Deep Thoughts With Hunter Biden Includes a Serious SWIPE at Jake Tapper and LOL

============================================================

Tags:

ELON MUSK TRUTH SOCIAL X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A-HOLE Who Publicized Aborting His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome NOW Playing the Victim and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Posts
Sam J.
YUP, Looks Like the NYT Set Lyndsey Fifield Up As a Gift to a Nazi-Tatted Democrat; This Post Shows HOW
Sam J.
A Set-Up All ALONG: Lyndsey Fifield SHREDS The New York Times for Using Her Story to HELP Graham Platner
Sam J.
'The Only Good Cracker Is a Dead Cracker': This Karmelo Anthony Supporter Seems a Tad Racist
Brett T.
There's Obviously Been a Rule Change Since These Dems Said This About the Kavanaugh Accusations
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A-HOLE Who Publicized Aborting His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome NOW Playing the Victim and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement