Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have HERE?! Even NBC Notices Late Ballot Drops Always Seem to Benefit Dems

In the middle of crunching 'early returns' from Los Angeles’s 2026 mayoral race, an NBC News anchor offered viewers a remarkably candid explanation for why the numbers keep shifting in one direction.

Advertisement

With just 66 percent of ballots counted, incumbent Karen Bass held a narrow lead over challenger Spencer Pratt, while progressive Councilmember Nithya Raman trailed in third. As the graphic lingered on screen, the anchor explained the dynamic everyone watching already suspected: those mail-in ballots still trickling in 'tend almost always [to be] heavily Democratic.'

You don't SAY?

Watch:

"For whatever reason, the late mail-in votes in key races tend to pull Dems ahead"



Hmm, I wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y9AbrxR0jT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 5, 2026

He noted the pattern has repeated itself for about a decade in California congressional and local races. On election night, one candidate—often a Republican or outsider—appears competitive or even ahead. Then, over days or weeks, the mail ballots arrive, and the gap closes in the Democrats’ favor.

The anchor shrugged it off as voters simply mailing ballots later and leaning heavily blue. No deeper analysis. No curiosity about why the phenomenon is so predictably one-sided in a state with universal mail voting, ballot harvesting, and extended counting windows.

So he noticed it, but, you know, it just so happens that only Democratic voters vote late. Totally.

Yes.

It has happened so often in the past, people now expect it; don't even question it.



"Ho-hum" — Steven Coster (@Hobartneck) June 5, 2026

Wonder if that's why elected officials don't want us to pass the SAVE Act? Even some Republicans ...

Ahem.

It's not just happening in California either. Most blue states seem to have this same thing happening ... in the last decade or so.

Crazy, right?

============================================================

Related:

Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Posts

A-HOLE Who Publicized Aborting His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome NOW Playing the Victim and HOOBOY

YUP, Looks Like the NYT Set Lyndsey Fifield Up As a Gift to a Nazi-Tatted Democrat; This Post Shows HOW

A Set-Up All ALONG: Lyndsey Fifield SHREDS The New York Times for Using Her Story to HELP Graham Platner

EFF That GUY! The Latest Deep Thoughts With Hunter Biden Includes a Serious SWIPE at Jake Tapper and LOL

============================================================