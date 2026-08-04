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A Very Masculine James Talarico Wields a 'Blowtorch'

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on August 04, 2026
Natalia Edwards

As Twitchy reported on Monday, Politico decided to do a wellness check on the James Talarico senatorial campaign; in particular, how his "masculinity problem" was being addressed after Republicans "seized" on "Talarico’s unmarried status and smaller physical build to paint the Democratic candidate as weak and effeminate."

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Politico perhaps should have held the presses. On the same day, this video of Talarico wielding a blowtorch started making the rounds. Michael Karlis, multimedia journalist for the free alternative weekly San Antonio Current, noted that he'd never seen Ken Paxton use a blowtorch before.

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HA HA!

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It's definitely flaming.

At least the intern for the free alternative weekly San Antonio paper showed up and caught it on video. Was this a press event? Like, was he touring a manufacturer or something?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS KEN PAXTON TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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