A Very Masculine James Talarico Wields a 'Blowtorch'

As Twitchy reported on Monday, Politico decided to do a wellness check on the James Talarico senatorial campaign; in particular, how his "masculinity problem" was being addressed after Republicans "seized" on "Talarico’s unmarried status and smaller physical build to paint the Democratic candidate as weak and effeminate."

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Politico perhaps should have held the presses. On the same day, this video of Talarico wielding a blowtorch started making the rounds. Michael Karlis, multimedia journalist for the free alternative weekly San Antonio Current, noted that he'd never seen Ken Paxton use a blowtorch before.

Folks say James Talarico isn’t “manly enough” for Texas. But I’ve never seen Ken Paxton use a blowtorch before… pic.twitter.com/wJjhPP5uU1 — Michael Karlis (@MichaelKarlis) August 3, 2026

Clip courtesy of SA Current intern Natalia Edwards. — Michael Karlis (@MichaelKarlis) August 3, 2026

This is a self described “journalist” pushing staged PR slop on behalf of a candidate. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) August 4, 2026

He’s “using” that torch the same way Dukakis was “driving” that tank. pic.twitter.com/HEhJnAlZFo — AmErican (@Flipper628) August 4, 2026

He’s not really using one in this video, pal….. https://t.co/TLkv3iuSkP — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 4, 2026

What exactly is he doing here? — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 4, 2026

I have never been more turned on. 😍😍 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 4, 2026

HA HA!

Cringe level: Infinity — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) August 4, 2026

LOL. That’s a crafting device for art class.



THESE are a blowtorches: pic.twitter.com/X4ZeLzqrxe — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) August 4, 2026

😂 you still haven’t seen talarico use one either.



Pro tip: if you want all the normal people to know you are full of shit, keep calling it a blowtorch, soft hands boy. — Nobody likes my posts. Thanks Elon (@Brucekathy) August 4, 2026

That’s a propane brazing torch, not for welding or cutting - ie. an oxyacetylene “blowtorch”. It’s sweating a copper pipe, typical DIY plumber shit, and he’s there with a lab coat and gloves holding it like it’s a hand grenade . Seriously, this is just pathetic. — TexanJustin (@TexanJustin) August 4, 2026

Dude's holding the thing like he's scared of it. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) August 3, 2026

It's this consultant-approved, unintentionally and laughably effeminate performance art over again. pic.twitter.com/VStaZ20pyo — Mattison Brooks (@RealMBrooks) August 3, 2026

Wait a minute…. This is a serious post? You’re not making fun of how fake and gay this is? — Harvey's Pistol & Pawn (@harveyspistols) August 4, 2026

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It's definitely flaming.

Moderate voter here.



I was on the fence and planned to vote for Paxton. But now that I have seen Talarico handle a blowtorch I’m changing my vote.



Thanks for sharing this helpful video! — Andrew ₿entley 🇺🇸 (@AndrewBTC) August 4, 2026

No testosterone detected — vestigev47 (@vestigv47) August 4, 2026

At least the intern for the free alternative weekly San Antonio paper showed up and caught it on video. Was this a press event? Like, was he touring a manufacturer or something?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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