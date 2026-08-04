C'MON! Dan Goldman Comes SO CLOSE to Outing Antisemitic Dems in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth With Ro Khanna

Man oh man, Ro Khanna has spent a lot of time trying to play both sides of the same party. While he's pretending to be a normal Democrat for the normies, he's also feeding the commies the red meat they so desperately crave.

Advertisement

In other words, he's showing us who he really is ... and it ain't pretty.

For example:

Khanna argues economic concerns driving far-left primary victorieshttps://t.co/CwYQeh1psb — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2026

Oh, so it's economic concerns? Really, Ro? Not antisemitism?

Dude.

Dan Goldman ALMOST outed his party. Almost. We're not sure why he couldn't bring himself to be honest about why he lost ... it's pathetic, really.

This is wrong @RoKhanna. All three of us who lost in NYC had very progressive records (including supporting Medicare for All) and we all had the overwhelming support of actual working families — labor unions, public housing residents and immigrant communities. That’s because we… https://t.co/V3ELTIXsaE — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 3, 2026

Post continues:

... all have gone to battle for those communities and offered practical and meaningful solutions that could actually get passed in a system that requires bipartisanship.

Ro fired back in the most condescending way possible:

Dan, losing is hard. I lost twice.



I lost to Tom Lantos when I ran the first anti-Iraq war primary in the nation in 2003. I was disappointed I got 19% to Lantos's 71% even though the district was overwhelmingly opposed to the war. Lantos said "young man unless you're a movie… https://t.co/e7niiedaBV — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) August 3, 2026

Post continues:

... star you can't just get up and run. You need to do far more work in the community." It's a lesson I internalized. Then I lost to Mike Honda in 2014. I had glowing NYT profiles & tech leaders endorsing me. Honda had the PTA moms. He said to me after the race, Ro there are far more PTA moms in the district than tech leaders. A lesson I have never forgotten, especially as I took heat supporting a California billionaire tax. My point is why not reflect on the lesson voters were sending upset about AIPAC, about money going to foreign wars, about food and gas prices up because of Middle East conflicts. You have a long career ahead of you. We need everyone on the playing field. Maybe the loss will make you a voice calling for an end to the occupation or a Palestinian state. You could help make a difference. And what happened to you in not being served coffee was disgusting and wrong and I had called it out on CNN when it happened. I hope you'll think about what voters were saying and help be part of a new generation that helps bring about a just peace.

Ro came close as well but NOT QUITE.

Dan responded:

Thank you Ro. I know why I lost. And it’s not because of the economic concerns of working families (which was the centerpiece of my campaign, in addition to being uniquely qualified and situated to hold Donald Trump accountable). Nor is it because of the war in Iran, which I… https://t.co/KZGCypu9ne — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 3, 2026

Advertisement

Post continues:

... aggressively opposed from its beginning. I put forward a tax policy that would stop billionaires from using a massive tax avoidance loophole and would generate $30bn in revenue per year — more than enough to pay for universal childcare, which is one of the pillars of the Dad’s caucus I co-founded in 2023. As you well know, Republicans are adamantly opposed to raising taxes, but despite that, I’ve gotten very positive feedback from many of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle. As you also well know, there is no way to pass any of our legislative priorities next term unless we get some Republican support. And I know you know this since you were the very first Democrat to co-sponsor my bill, which I appreciate. The voters in my district prioritized a different issue, and I respect their decision. But let’s not pretend that the outcome of my race — or Adriano’s or NY-7 — was because of economic concerns of working families struggling mightily to make ends meet.

C'mon, Dan, say it. We all know what you're implying, so why not just get it out there and ADMIT your party has a problem with the Jews.

With you.

===========================================================

Advertisement

Related:

HO HO HA! That One Time Christmas LITERALLY ATTACKED Francesca Hong (I'm SHOOK!)

'Is He REALLY That Dumb?' Spencer Pratt Uses Capitalism to DISMANTLE Communist LARPer Hasan Piker

So, NOT Climate Change?! Alleged Spokane Wildfire Arsonist Arrested — WOW, How TF Was This Nut FREE

Gosh, This Is WEIRD: You Won't Believe THIS Inconvenient Fact About DSA Members (Ok FINE, You Will)

Holy DUMPSTER-FIRE, Batman! WATCH Francesca Hong Try to Explain WHY She Looks Up to Ilhan Omar

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.