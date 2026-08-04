So, NOT Climate Change?! Alleged Spokane Wildfire Arsonist Arrested — WOW, How TF Was This Nut FREE

Well, well, well — looks like the "climate change" narrative just got a hard reality check in Spokane, where hundreds of homes went up in smoke not from rising temperatures or melting ice caps, but allegedly from a guy with a proven talent for settling household disputes the permanent way.

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Aaron Farinacci, the 37-year-old now sitting in jail on suspicion of torching the Old Trails Fire that leveled around 700 buildings, once turned a simple "do the dishes" request from dear old dad into a manslaughter conviction down in Arizona. Released after serving his time, he apparently decided the Pacific Northwest could use a little more heat — proving once again that soft-on-crime revolving doors and "reformed" felons make for the best accelerants money can't buy.

BREAKING: Aaron F. Farinacci, of Spokane (37), has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire as crews continue battling devastating wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of structures and forced tens of thousands of people to flee… — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) August 4, 2026

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... across the County. Farinacci was arrested around 5 pm Monday & is being held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tues & has a previous felony manslaughter conviction in Arizona. On Saturday at 10 am, a citizen who lives in the area reported seeing a man bending down along the side of the road near Euclid Road and Old Trails Road. The witness told deputies they saw the same man again while driving home and contacted the Airway Heights Police Department. An Airway Heights police officer located the man about 1.5 miles from where the fire started, questioned him, collected his contact information, and released him at the time. Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office spent the following days gathering evidence, building the case and working to locate the suspect before arresting Farinacci on Monday afternoon The fires have destroyed about 700 structures, many of them homes, and forced as many as 65,000 people to evacuate.

Here's a pic of the guy:

BREAKING: Arson suspect arrested in WA in connection with the Spokane wildfire (700 destroyed buildings)



Prior felony for killing his father



Aaron Farinacci (37) pic.twitter.com/XWAKeoJNdA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2026

And here's the 4-1-1 on how the guy was already back on the street after killing his dad for asking him to wash the dishes.

UPDATE: According to court records for Aaron Farinacci, the suspect arrested for arson in connection to the Spokane fires, his lawyers asked for a mental health examination after he shot & killed his father because he didn't want to do the dishes.



He was originally charged with… https://t.co/c2paafpKHS pic.twitter.com/eeaA2QYg8L — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) August 4, 2026

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... with murder in the 1st but pled to a reduced charge of manslaughter and served less than 10 years. Some of his court records were sealed while he was in prison

Blue states love to let crazy, dangerous people out of jail because they hope they'll vote for them.

We're not even sorry for saying so ...

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