Illegal Alien Convicted of Murder Has Demands for Trump in a Lawsuit (X Has Other Suggestions)

We have another tragic example as the result of the Biden-Harris border that was wide open for four years while DHS Secretary Mayorkas waved everybody in like a store greeter. Senator Chris Van Hollen might want to have a margarita with this guy and Tim Walz might pardon him if he could.

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However, this particular illegal alien who has been convicted of murder in Michigan is reportedly making demands of Trump and others.

Grand Rapids convicted killer illegal alien sues Trump — demands counseling, public apology, $75.5 million, and citizenship! https://t.co/FSpP8GMqfT — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) July 20, 2026

It's a good thing a Democrat isn't in the White House or else some of these demands might actually be met:

An illegal alien killer highlighted by President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2024 wants $75.5 million and “naturalization to this beautiful country,” as well as an apology from the 47th POTUS. “I was put into a category. Who I was as a person no longer mattered! What only mattered was my race, my case, and immigration status. Once again it belittled me, shattered my dignity and what I was as a person,” Mexican national Brandon Ortiz-Vite wrote in a lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court. [...] Ortiz-Vite, 27, brought that scrutiny on himself in March 2024 when he shot and killed Grand Rapids’ Ruby Garcia with an illegal handgun, before dumping her body on U.S. 131 and fleeing in her car. He was arrested two days later, confessed to the crime.

According to the report, the illegal alien was deported in 2020 during Trump's first term, and then got back into the U.S. via Biden's open border.

People commenting on X had other ideas.

How about we hang you instead. 🤷‍♂️ — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 20, 2026

@ICEgov why is this murderous foreign still here and able to sue? Please come to my state and get him. — Wintersgoldapple (@Wintersgoldapp0) July 20, 2026

Counter offer. Short rope and a tall tree. — freehvlp (@freehvlp) July 20, 2026

The Midwesterner was the first to report illegal status of this scum. He deserves a whole lot worse than the treatment he’s getting. https://t.co/TYNzZheYmI — Kyle Olson 🇺🇸 (@kyleolson4) July 20, 2026

How about a $0.75 bullet instead! 🤔 https://t.co/LTHn0594sd — David McCrackin (@mccrackin9660) July 20, 2026

Give him to the victim’s family for justice. Problem solved. — Randy Hill 🇺🇲 (@randy88955) July 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the Democrats want everybody to believe that ICE is the problem. It's maddening.

Watch a liberal judge entertain these obscene demands for a bit. 🙄 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) July 20, 2026

That wouldn't be surprising in the least.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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