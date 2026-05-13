Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tries to Spin Biden's Open Border and NOBODY Is Buying It

Long before Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, he said that if he were to end up in the White House people should illegally "surge to the border" and enter the United States. Biden made it loud and clear that the southern border would be wide open with Alejandro Mayorkas as the Director of Homeland Security (he was essentially a department store greeter waving illegals into the country by the millions).

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Early on in the President Autopen administration, Mayorkas was bragging about undoing all of the measures that were keeping the border secure during Trump's first term:

DHS Secretary Mayorkas: "We have rescinded so many Trump immigration policies, it would take so much time to list them." pic.twitter.com/kBVD0TFFLG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2021

In the Biden administration's haste to try and bring in people they hoped to turn into new Democrat voters by the millions, there was no thought given to the tragic consequences that their open border would have for many Americans who have become victims of criminal illegals. Suspected terrorists were also among the people Team Biden waved into the country:

.@NCTCKent: "So far, NCTC has identified around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country." pic.twitter.com/XPrHdKMICK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 11, 2025

All along the way, Mayorkas continually lied about the border being secure.

Mayorkas is now basically admitting those were lies and that he wanted the border to be secure. Don't stand near your BS detector if you have one, because it's about to overheat:

Mayorkas says that he disagreed with Biden admin immigration policy — and suggests that border security should’ve been tightened sooner:



“There were areas of disagreement within immigration policy…but I voiced my views."



"I was very pleased that in June of 2024, we took… pic.twitter.com/Txb22hw5FT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2026

"I was very pleased that in June of 2024, we took executive action that I thought made reforms that were sensible."

The Biden administration only took action at the border when they realized the issue was going to crush the Democrats in the November election. They didn't care about the damage that was done to the country and will do it all over again if a Democrat ends up back in the White House.

As he spent 2021, 2022, and 2023 repeatedly testifying under oath and frequent visits to ToxicDemMedia spewing “The BORDER” is secure. Why must leftists lie so blatantly and why does their propaganda still work on millions? — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) May 13, 2026

Mayorkas is full of SCHIFF pic.twitter.com/JorwRBHtFg — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) May 13, 2026

Why does the entire Obama and biden administration(s) want to rewrite history to cover up their failure so much? https://t.co/kwAh7zcU7z — ❌ Roger Barker ❌-14 (@RogerBarker5) May 13, 2026

All while media outlets like Politico give them platforms to do so.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people and lying Democrats who are now trying to rewrite history (looking at you, Mr. Mayorkas).

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