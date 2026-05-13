VIP
Sunny Imposition: The View’s Hostin Invents Convenient Reason to Never Stop Lecturing Us...
Disorderly Dems: TN GOP Removes Disruptive Justin Pearson and Others From Their House...
NBC Tries to Sell New Pandemic Panic But No One Is Buying
VIP
Check Out These Flashback Reports From Obama's Reflecting Pool Renovation
NBC News: 18-Year-Old US Citizen Dies of Cancer With His Parents by His...
Piers Morgan Zings the Diversity of the Late-Night Boys' Club
WaPo: Most Trump Deportees Are Men, Leaving Women to Raise Families Alone
Champagne Commies Courtside: Hypocrites Drop Thousands on Lakers Seats While Preaching Aga...
John Fetterman Urges People to Get Over Their TDS Over the Reflecting Pool...
Democrats' Mask Off: Marc Elias Pushes to Abolish Virginia Gov't Altogether Because Dems...
Was Nicholas Kristof's Dog-Rape Opinion Piece Meant to Head Off This Brutal New...
Kristof Screws the Pooch: Supposed Medical Journals Backfire Spectacularly
Ro Khanna: SC, Where First Shot of Civil War Was Fired, Denies Blacks...
Someone Call a Priest Because Kash Patel Just BURIED Chris Van Hollen Over...

Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tries to Spin Biden's Open Border and NOBODY Is Buying It

Doug P. | 9:05 AM on May 13, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Long before Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, he said that if he were to end up in the White House people should illegally "surge to the border" and enter the United States. Biden made it loud and clear that the southern border would be wide open with Alejandro Mayorkas as the Director of Homeland Security (he was essentially a department store greeter waving illegals into the country by the millions). 

Advertisement

Early on in the President Autopen administration, Mayorkas was bragging about undoing all of the measures that were keeping the border secure during Trump's first term: 

In the Biden administration's haste to try and bring in people they hoped to turn into new Democrat voters by the millions, there was no thought given to the tragic consequences that their open border would have for many Americans who have become victims of criminal illegals. Suspected terrorists were also among the people Team Biden waved into the country: 

All along the way, Mayorkas continually lied about the border being secure.

Mayorkas is now basically admitting those were lies and that he wanted the border to be secure. Don't stand near your BS detector if you have one, because it's about to overheat: 

Recommended

NBC News: 18-Year-Old US Citizen Dies of Cancer With His Parents by His Side
Brett T.
Advertisement

"I was very pleased that in June of 2024, we took executive action that I thought made reforms that were sensible."

The Biden administration only took action at the border when they realized the issue was going to crush the Democrats in the November election. They didn't care about the damage that was done to the country and will do it all over again if a Democrat ends up back in the White House. 

All while media outlets like Politico give them platforms to do so. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people and lying Democrats who are now trying to rewrite history (looking at you, Mr. Mayorkas). 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News: 18-Year-Old US Citizen Dies of Cancer With His Parents by His Side
Brett T.
NBC Tries to Sell New Pandemic Panic But No One Is Buying
Gordon K
Disorderly Dems: TN GOP Removes Disruptive Justin Pearson and Others From Their House Committees
Warren Squire
Piers Morgan Zings the Diversity of the Late-Night Boys' Club
Brett T.
Someone Call a Priest Because Kash Patel Just BURIED Chris Van Hollen Over Drinking Questions
Grateful Calvin
Was Nicholas Kristof's Dog-Rape Opinion Piece Meant to Head Off This Brutal New Report?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NBC News: 18-Year-Old US Citizen Dies of Cancer With His Parents by His Side Brett T.
Advertisement