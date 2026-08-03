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Don't Give the CDC a Pass on COVID, Newly Released Docs Show They Had FAR WORSE Plans in Store

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on August 03, 2026
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Just when you thought the COVID bureaucrats had maxed out their authoritarian bingo card with lockdowns, mask mandates, and social distancing theater, Jeffrey Tucker is back to remind everyone that the CDC had even juicier ideas brewing: actual quarantine camps scattered nationwide.

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We know, we've all been a bit distracted with Fauci pleading the fifth 111 times (REALLY?!), but he wasn't the only evil using a virus for politics and power.

The CDC was the 'engine' for everything they did.

And this is straight-up evil:

Picture the vulnerable rounded up into “green zones,” handed a care package of food and cleaning supplies, barred from religious services, and kept under watch for suicide risks—all with zero provisions for lawyers or appeals. Because nothing says “public health expertise” quite like a plan that makes house arrest look downright luxurious.

To be fair, Democrats and Lefties would likely support putting people in camps for simply disagreeing with them politically, but that's another story.

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Either way, it's pretty damn evil and absolutely terrifying that they thought about doing this here in America. 

Never let them forget what they did and why none of us trusts them.

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COVID-19 DOMESTIC TERRORISM

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