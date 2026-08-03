Don't Give the CDC a Pass on COVID, Newly Released Docs Show They Had FAR WORSE Plans in Store

Just when you thought the COVID bureaucrats had maxed out their authoritarian bingo card with lockdowns, mask mandates, and social distancing theater, Jeffrey Tucker is back to remind everyone that the CDC had even juicier ideas brewing: actual quarantine camps scattered nationwide.

Advertisement

We know, we've all been a bit distracted with Fauci pleading the fifth 111 times (REALLY?!), but he wasn't the only evil using a virus for politics and power.

The CDC was the 'engine' for everything they did.

And this is straight-up evil:

It was terrible; they planned something even worse.



The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide https://t.co/3qG9glqi7x — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreytucker) August 3, 2026

Picture the vulnerable rounded up into “green zones,” handed a care package of food and cleaning supplies, barred from religious services, and kept under watch for suicide risks—all with zero provisions for lawyers or appeals. Because nothing says “public health expertise” quite like a plan that makes house arrest look downright luxurious.

I'll never give the character of my countrymen (esp democrats) the benefit of the doubt again. pic.twitter.com/uzmDpu8Dg7 — Mike (@Mike21538943329) August 3, 2026

To be fair, Democrats and Lefties would likely support putting people in camps for simply disagreeing with them politically, but that's another story.

Either way, it's pretty damn evil and absolutely terrifying that they thought about doing this here in America.

Never let them forget what they did and why none of us trusts them.

===========================================================

Related:

Did NOT Have Martina Navratilova Dropping the MIC on Lefty Rag Smearing Sophie Cunningham Buuut ...

Is She CRYING?! Seattle Socialist Mayor CRUMBLES When Pressed by Media During Shooting Presser -VID

HA! Scott Jennings Using Zohran Mamdani's ID-Required Grocery Stores to KNEE-CAP Dems Is PERFECTION

It's ALL HAPPENING! Scott Presler Cries Tears of POLITICAL JOY Sharing HUGE News Out of Pennsylvania

Oh, WOW! NOW We Know WHY the Biden Team Fought So Hard to Hide Those Tapes (Joe Basically CONFESSED)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.