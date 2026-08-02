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Drama With the CDC? WHOA: Fauci's 2021 Diary Entry Under Biden Paints the Most EVIL Picture of All

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on August 02, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Pardon our French, but this is some evil s**t.

Suit?

Snot?

Yeah, you know what we mean.

Look, we know Fauci is an evil, self-centered, self-important gnome from hell, but these diary entries are even worse than we could have imagined. And don't get us wrong, the 2020 stuff is troubling, but it was in 2021 where Fauci really got evil.

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It's when he really let the power go to his head because he knew Biden wasn't going to stop him or anyone using the virus as a political sledgehammer.

Take a look at this:

If Americans learn the truth we lose power.

Really?

Not that many of us believed it was ever about public health ... but to see it in black and white this way? It is rather shocking. What sort of egomaniacal jackwad writes down his evil plots and thoughts?

Oh, that's right, the sort that Fauci is.

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That's what it sounds like.

Because of course they are.

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ANTHONY FAUCI BIG PHARMA COVID-19 SCIENCE VACCINES

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WOW: You Can Actually Hear Bill Maher Audience GASP When He Reads Lies the DSA Has Spewed (Watch) Sam J.
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