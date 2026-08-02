Drama With the CDC? WHOA: Fauci's 2021 Diary Entry Under Biden Paints the Most EVIL Picture of All

Pardon our French, but this is some evil s**t.

Suit?

Snot?

Yeah, you know what we mean.

Look, we know Fauci is an evil, self-centered, self-important gnome from hell, but these diary entries are even worse than we could have imagined. And don't get us wrong, the 2020 stuff is troubling, but it was in 2021 where Fauci really got evil.

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It's when he really let the power go to his head because he knew Biden wasn't going to stop him or anyone using the virus as a political sledgehammer.

Take a look at this:

August 13, 2022: we cannot admit that the shots don't work because that would undermine our policy to force people to get them. pic.twitter.com/9MrU7EKsWo — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreytucker) July 31, 2026

If Americans learn the truth we lose power.

Really?

Read this Fauci diary entry closely. Officials would not admit the vaccine was not stopping spread because it might weaken the legal case for mandates. That is not science. That is a cover-up to justify coercion. https://t.co/fLlQkF2K1U — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 31, 2026

Not that many of us believed it was ever about public health ... but to see it in black and white this way? It is rather shocking. What sort of egomaniacal jackwad writes down his evil plots and thoughts?

Oh, that's right, the sort that Fauci is.

It's not a vaccine if it doesn't stop the disease! It's just a shot. — Sarah Jane (@pinktastic615) July 31, 2026

So, the CDC was actually TRYING to "follow the science", and Fauci and friends wouldn't let them? — Pam D (@soirchick) July 31, 2026

That's what it sounds like.

The bots are out in force pic.twitter.com/a4SVCvNRp4 — A Deer In A Kevlar Vest ☦️ (@rockisland250) August 1, 2026

Because of course they are.

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Related:

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'Part of the PROBLEM!' RFK Jr. TORCHES Dana Bash for COVID/Fauci Coverage and She Can't DEAL (Watch)

Hunter Biden Gets Big and BAD Listing 'Trump's Lies' THEN X Reminds Him He's Hunter Biden and HOOBOY

Patricia Heaton Helps Fauci Drop the MOTHER of All COVID Receipts on HIMSELF and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

Mike Lee's Thread Puts HEAP BIG Hurtin' on Liz Warren for Pushing Another Dem Lie About the SAVE Act

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