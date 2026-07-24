Mike Lee's Thread Puts HEAP BIG Hurtin' on Liz Warren for Pushing Another Dem Lie About the SAVE Act

Sen. Mike Lee is out here doing the Lord’s work by taking Elizabeth Warren’s latest excuse for opposing the SAVE America Act—that noncitizen voting is already illegal so we don’t need another law—and running it through the exact same logic on every pet issue Democrats actually care about, from gun control to campaign finance to pollution to civil rights.

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And it's a beautiful thing.

🧵 1. In a nutshell, here’s Elizabeth Warren’s logic on the SAVE America Act:



“Noncitizen voting is already illegal. We don’t need another law to deter noncitizen voting.”



What would happen if we applied that same logic elsewhere, starting with policies favored by Democrats? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

2. Elizabeth Warren’s logic applied to gun-control laws:



“Gun violence is already illegal. We don’t need another law to deter gun violence.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

3. Elizabeth Warren’s logic applied to campaign-finance laws:



“Bribery is already illegal, we don’t need campaign-finance laws to deter official corruption.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

4. Elizabeth Warren’s logic applied to environmental laws:



“Poisoning people is already illegal. We don’t need laws to prevent pollution.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

5. Elizabeth Warren’s logic applied to civil rights laws:



“It’s already illegal to beat someone up. We don’t need laws to punish violence motivated by racism.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

6. Elizabeth Warren is incredibly smart.



She knows better than to say that the mere existence of a law making something illegal doesn’t mean that additional laws will never be necessary, especially where the existing law in question has proven difficult or impossible to enforce. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

7. The SAVE America Act is necessary—even though existing law already prohibits noncitizen voting, because that law has proven nearly impossible to enforce. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

8. While many factors contribute to the near-impossibility of enforcing the law prohibiting noncitizen voting, enforcement is made even harder by (1) Supreme Court precedent prohibiting states from requiring proof of citizenship, & (2) President Biden’s four-year border invasion. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

9. It’s time for senators to stop making lame excuses and pass the SAVE America Act.



By securing our elections, we can—and will—truly save America.



And we must! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

10. Please share this thread if you agree and follow if you’d like to see more posts like this one. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2026

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Take that, Fauxcahontas.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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