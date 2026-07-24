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Mike Lee's Thread Puts HEAP BIG Hurtin' on Liz Warren for Pushing Another Dem Lie About the SAVE Act

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. Mike Lee is out here doing the Lord’s work by taking Elizabeth Warren’s latest excuse for opposing the SAVE America Act—that noncitizen voting is already illegal so we don’t need another law—and running it through the exact same logic on every pet issue Democrats actually care about, from gun control to campaign finance to pollution to civil rights.

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And it's a beautiful thing.

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Take that, Fauxcahontas.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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